Luxury 'Italiano' amidst the clouds

Etihad Airways and Armani/Casa launched a new relationship to create an unmatched luxury travel experience, elevating the standard for the aviation sector.

The agreement, which will begin operations in December 2022, establishes a distinctive vision for Etihad's premium product, which was specifically created with renowned designer Giorgio Armani.

The Constellation Collection, which was inspired by constellations, is the result of a partnership between Etihad and Armani/Casa. In order to provide Etihad's visitors with an experience that goes "beyond business," the range is adorned with a distinctive geometric pattern that softly graces the collection.

For a truly opulent in-flight experience, the collection offers a new dinner service with ceramics, glasses, cutlery, and serving ware in addition to premium linens.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad, said: "Today we unveil a completely new and elevated way to fly with Etihad Airways-an experience defined by our Emirati heritage yet shaped by a clear vision for our future. Known globally for its Italian luxury and elegance, Armani/Casa is the ideal brand partner to create an unparalleled level of bespoke service and refinement for our guests."