5 Sweet Honeymoon Spots!

Marriage is a life-changing moment, and a chapter so significant and intimate must begin on the perfect note. On August 19, the Ministry of Tourism in India launched a campaign to showcase India as a premier wedding destination for couples around the world.

Here’s our follow-up guide of 5 underrated honeymoon spots in India that guarantee you and your beau a fabulous time to celebrate one another.

Gokarna, Karnataka

There is no better town than Gokarna to give you the perfect, slow break after a string of hectic wedding weeks. Laze around at the Om beach during the day and go exploring the enticing night life of Gokarna post sunset. Soak in the salty air and relaxing sounds of the waves hitting the shore. Celebrate your love with a candle-light dinner at a beach shack or take a walk, barefoot at the Paradise beach, hand in hand with your partner.