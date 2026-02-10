Same Price, Same Stars, Different Experience: How Hotel Rating Systems Differ Across Countries, Shaping Traveling Experiences and the Luxury Illusion

When Europe is considered, it follows a hotel classification based on a structured framework known as the Hotelstars Union across more than twenty countries. Properties must meet hundreds of detailed criteria, which go over 200 and include facilities, services, safety and infrastructure. The inspections come as unannounced assessments, often described as mystery guest audits, which they have to pass by scoring thresholds to be qualified for each category. Europe subjects its hotels to thorough verification and monitored compliance to grant the five-star rating, put in simple words.

Similarly, India too has an official classification process, but the problem lies in its process as participation is voluntary. The hotel has to apply for certification, which is followed by an inspection by the Ministry of Tourism’s Hotel & Restaurant Approval and Classification Committee before granting one-to-five-star ratings, with evaluation focusing on facilities, staffing and infrastructure.

Many hotels do not apply this in practice and just present themselves as five-star in branding, listings or promotional material without a formal classification. This creates confusion among travelers who assume the standard has followed the same verification process. This results in a difference in consumers’ experience as the process does not seem uniformly regulated, even though certified five-star hotels follow the standards.

Then comes the United States, which has a completely different rulebook to follow for star ratings. The ratings are issued through private organisations such as AAA Diamond Ratings and Forbes Travel Guide, each using proprietary evaluation criteria in the absence of a federal government star rating system. The system again highlights the inconsistency behind the same label, as the “five-star equivalent” depends on the organisations conducting the assessment.