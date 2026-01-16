Who is Satua Baba? Luxury Cars, Proximity to Yogi Adityanath, and Headline Features Define the Modern Day Priest

Santosh Tiwari’s Journey to Becoming Satua Baba

Santosh Tiwari hails from Masaura village in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district. He is the youngest of four children of Shobharam Tiwari and Raja Beti Tiwari. Varying accounts suggest that he left home between the ages of 11 and 13 to pursue spiritual education, after expressing disinterest in conventional schooling. His elder brother Mahesh Tiwari took him to Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, where he was admitted to the Vishnu Swami Sampradaya, or Satua Ashram, under the guidance of Yamunacharya Maharaj, the head priest.

Santosh quickly immersed himself in religious studies and became a favoured disciple. Around 2005, he formally renounced worldly life by taking sannyasa – a renunciation of worldly life, desires, and attachments – which left his family shocked. His guru declared him Mahamandaleshwar and successor while still alive, and after Yamunacharya Maharaj’s death in 2011, Santosh assumed leadership of the Vishnu Swami Sampradaya.

In 2012, he became its 57th Acharya, earning the title ‘Satua Baba’. The title is conferred to the ‘peethadhishwar’, or head priest, of the ashram and dates back to the late 1990s, when the ashram was going through financial hardships. At the time, priests from the ashram had to drink sattu in order to stay nourished.

His elevation continued at Mahakumbh 2025, where he was conferred the title of Jagadguru in the presence of senior saints and political leaders, including CM Yogi Adityanath.