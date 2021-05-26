Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Try These Vitamin-Rich Foods To Get Rid Of Stress And Anxiety
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Try These Vitamin-Rich Foods To Get Rid Of Stress And Anxiety

0
Vitamin
Vitamins are an essential component in your quest for perfect glowing skin, as well as numerous other health benefits. Pixabay

A healthy diet, exercise, yoga, meditation, listening to music, or engaging in a hobby are all known stress-reduction strategies. Vitamins are an essential component in your quest for perfect glowing skin, as well as numerous other health benefits. It boosts the immune system and increases the body’s ability to withstand stressful situations. Dietician Vidhi Chawla lists down a few vitamin-rich food items to include in our diet:

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

Oranges

Oranges, which are high in vitamin C, can help to lower stress hormones and strengthen the immune system. According to research on high blood pressure patients, increasing your Vitamin C intake can lower your blood pressure and levels of cortisol or stress hormone.

Vitamin
Oranges can help to lower stress hormones and strengthen the immune system. Pixabay

Spinach

Spinach is a nutritious leafy green vegetable high in calcium, B-vitamins, iron, and antioxidants. One of the foods that can help with anxiety is spinach. Magnesium is found in 157 mg per cup of spinach, which is 40 percent of your daily requirement. In fact, a lack of magnesium can cause headaches, fatigue, and stress-related symptoms. They are low in carbs, can be used as part of a weight-loss diet, and are beneficial to people with high blood pressure.

Vitamin
One of the foods that can help with anxiety is spinach. Pixabay

Eggs

Because of their high nutrient content, eggs are often referred to as nature’s multivitamin. One of the few naturally occurring sources of vitamin D is whole eggs. Whole eggs are high in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants, all of which are required for a healthy stress response. Whole eggs are especially high in choline, a nutrient found in high concentrations in only a few foods. Choline has been shown to be beneficial to brain health and may protect against stress.

Vitamin
One of the few naturally occurring sources of vitamin D is whole eggs. Pixabay

Nuts

Nuts are high in nutrients, including B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. B vitamins are an essential part of a healthy diet and can help with stress reduction. Almonds, pistachios, and walnuts may even aid in the reduction of blood pressure. Nuts and seeds are also high in magnesium, which is beneficial because magnesium has been linked to improved anxiety management.

Vitamin
B vitamins are an essential part of a healthy diet and can help with stress reduction. Pixabay

Avocados

B vitamins are necessary for the health of our nerves and brain cells, and a B vitamin deficiency may cause anxiety. Avocados are high in B vitamins, which are known to help with stress relief. They’re also high in monounsaturated fat and potassium, both of which help to keep blood pressure down.

Vitamin
Avocados are high in B vitamins, which are known to help with stress relief. Pixabay

Blueberries

Blueberries may appear small, but they are high in antioxidants and vitamin C, making them effective stress relievers. Our bodies require vitamin C and antioxidants to repair and protect cells when we are stressed. While blueberries are delicious on their own (try freezing them for a cold berry snack), there’s no better way to boost the nutrition in a serving of yogurt or high-fiber cereal than to add them to it.

ALSO READ: List of 8 Food Items to Battle Depression and Anxiety

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb that can help you cope with physical and mental stress. Here’s a unique way to incorporate ashwagandha into your diet. Take 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder in ghee and mix in some date sugar, honey, jaggery, or coconut sugar (any one of these sweetening ingredients). Consume the mixture approximately 20 minutes before breakfast or later in the day with a cup of milk. If stress is making it difficult to sleep, it is best to take ashwagandha at night as it can help induce sleep. Ashwagandha has also been linked to lower cortisol levels in the morning. (IANS/JC)

(Food for stress, Vitamin-rich foods, Anxiety food, Stress-reducing food, Stress relieving food, Ashwagandha for anxiety)

Previous articleMale, Female Brain More Similar Than Thought, Concludes Research
Next articleGrow Your Own Immunity Boosting Garden At Home

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Launch Of Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home — A COVID-19 Initiative By Internshala

NewsGram Desk - 0
NEW DELHI: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched its COVID-19 initiative, ‘Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home. The initiative invites students from...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Grow Your Own Immunity Boosting Garden At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Work from home may also have some adverse impacts like mental fatigue and anxiety. An effective way to overcome this is engaging oneself in...
Read more
Lead Story

Male, Female Brain More Similar Than Thought, Concludes Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study shows that human brains do not fit neatly into the 'male' and 'female' categories. Instead, most contain features from both. Researchers...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Launch Of Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home — A COVID-19 Initiative By Internshala

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
NEW DELHI: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched its COVID-19 initiative, ‘Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home. The initiative invites students from...
Read more

Grow Your Own Immunity Boosting Garden At Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Work from home may also have some adverse impacts like mental fatigue and anxiety. An effective way to overcome this is engaging oneself in...
Read more

Try These Vitamin-Rich Foods To Get Rid Of Stress And Anxiety

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A healthy diet, exercise, yoga, meditation, listening to music, or engaging in a hobby are all known stress-reduction strategies. Vitamins are an essential component...
Read more

Male, Female Brain More Similar Than Thought, Concludes Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study shows that human brains do not fit neatly into the 'male' and 'female' categories. Instead, most contain features from both. Researchers...
Read more

The Diabetes-Cancer Link In Asia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at New York University's School of Medicine found that diabetes increased the risk of cancer death among Asians by an average of 26...
Read more

Running May Help You Live Longer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study at Stanford University School of Medicine in California says exercise is good for older people. The results show that older people...
Read more

Can You Be Addicted To Tanning? Study Says Yes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Why do some people spend so much time in the sun, despite knowing that excessive exposure puts them at risk for skin cancer? A...
Read more

Buddha Purnima 2021: Buddha’s Teachings Remain Refreshing And Relevant

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday said although the world has changed substantially since the time of the Buddha, yet the essence...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada