When PM Modi Remarked Children In India Learn To Say AI and AAI (Mother) While Growing Up; The Anecdote Resurfaces As India Heads AI Impact Summit 2026

PM Modi’s Viral Interaction With Bill Gates

While PM Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘MANAV’ vision for AI on Thursday, February 19, 2026, another video clip of him showcasing the transcendence of India’s children to a tech-friendly environment is going viral on the internet. The video is from an interaction PM Modi held with Microsoft founder and CEO Bill Gates on March 29, 2024.

The interactive session between PM Modi and Bill Gates involved discussion on a range of topics. These included bridging the digital divide between urban and rural India, which continues to remain a structural challenge in equitable technological access.

PM Modi also spoke about empowering Nari Shakti (women’s empowerment) through the Namo Drone Didi scheme, highlighting technology as a tool of social transformation. The conversation further covered India’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the development of indigenously made vaccines, emphasising self-reliance in critical sectors.

Additionally, both leaders talked about effective steps to address climate change, advocating for a Green GDP framework. They focused on technological development while keeping sustainable development in mind, underlining that innovation must align with environmental responsibility.

‘AI’ and ‘Aai’: A Cultural Metaphor In A Technological Age

However, what stood out in the conversation was PM Modi’s pointing out similarities between ‘AI’ and ‘aai’ (a term used for mothers in various parts of India). Interestingly, Bill Gates smiled and nodded, highlighting a light note of the serious topic. PM Modi said that children in India learn to say aai while growing up. While they speak aai, they are also learning to speak AI, Modi added. The analogy also suggested that technological literacy in India is evolving organically, beginning at a young age, and becoming part of the country’s social fabric.

The larger discussion involved PM Modi emphasising on using AI as a means to generate competitive intelligence, and also highlighted its significant use in the 2023 G20 Summit hosted by India.

Namo Drone Didi: Technology and Women’s Empowerment

Describing the Namo Drone Didi scheme, he said that the scheme trained women in rural parts of India to pilot and fly drones for agricultural purposes. These included monitoring crops, assessing soil conditions, and spraying fertilizers, thereby improving efficiency and productivity.

He noted that the initiative effectively shifted mindsets while fostering economic independence among women. He mentioned: “Women in India are open to adopting new technologies… They mention that they could not even ride bicycles before, but now they are trained pilots capable of flying drones. It is a shift in mindset.” The scheme was presented not merely as a technological intervention, but as a socio-economic reform that redefines women’s participation in the rural economy.

