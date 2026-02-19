When PM Modi Remarked Children In India Learn To Say AI and AAI (Mother) While Growing Up; The Anecdote Resurfaces As India Heads AI Impact Summit 2026

Key Points:
As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is ongoing in Delhi, several news stories are spreading across the world, including the wild claim of a Chinese-made robo-dog and AI wearables being briefly stolen. These incidents raise deeper concerns about authenticity and innovation claims.
The Summit also highlighted a previous interaction between PM Modi and Bill Gates. It also involved discussion on bridging the digital divide, empowering Nari Shakti through the Namo Drone Didi scheme, and handling the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
Explaining the MANAV vision for AI on February 19, 2026, at the India AI Summit, PM Modi said the initiative aims to encompass moral and ethical systems, accountable governance, and national sovereignty. AI is now central to economic competitiveness, national security, and social transformation.
As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is ongoing in Delhi, several news stories are spreading across the world. Be it the wild claim of a Chinese-made robo-dog being presented as indigenously engineered and developed by Galgotias University, or the news of AI wearables of CEO Dhananjay Yadav of Neo Sapien being briefly stolen, multiple anecdotes are making rounds on the internet.
These incidents, seemingly hilarious at first glance, raise deeper concerns about authenticity, innovation claims, and the rapid pace at which AI narratives are shaping public perception. The summit is finding its audience and learners in a wide range of enthusiasts — from experts in science and technology and global CEOs of high-tech companies to policymakers, startups, and even the general public.
While PM Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘MANAV’ vision for AI on Thursday, February 19, 2026, another video clip of him showcasing the transcendence of India’s children to a tech-friendly environment is going viral on the internet. The video is from an interaction PM Modi held with Microsoft founder and CEO Bill Gates on March 29, 2024.
The interactive session between PM Modi and Bill Gates involved discussion on a range of topics. These included bridging the digital divide between urban and rural India, which continues to remain a structural challenge in equitable technological access.
PM Modi also spoke about empowering Nari Shakti (women’s empowerment) through the Namo Drone Didi scheme, highlighting technology as a tool of social transformation. The conversation further covered India’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the development of indigenously made vaccines, emphasising self-reliance in critical sectors.
Additionally, both leaders talked about effective steps to address climate change, advocating for a Green GDP framework. They focused on technological development while keeping sustainable development in mind, underlining that innovation must align with environmental responsibility.
However, what stood out in the conversation was PM Modi’s pointing out similarities between ‘AI’ and ‘aai’ (a term used for mothers in various parts of India). Interestingly, Bill Gates smiled and nodded, highlighting a light note of the serious topic. PM Modi said that children in India learn to say aai while growing up. While they speak aai, they are also learning to speak AI, Modi added. The analogy also suggested that technological literacy in India is evolving organically, beginning at a young age, and becoming part of the country’s social fabric.
The larger discussion involved PM Modi emphasising on using AI as a means to generate competitive intelligence, and also highlighted its significant use in the 2023 G20 Summit hosted by India.
Describing the Namo Drone Didi scheme, he said that the scheme trained women in rural parts of India to pilot and fly drones for agricultural purposes. These included monitoring crops, assessing soil conditions, and spraying fertilizers, thereby improving efficiency and productivity.
He noted that the initiative effectively shifted mindsets while fostering economic independence among women. He mentioned: “Women in India are open to adopting new technologies… They mention that they could not even ride bicycles before, but now they are trained pilots capable of flying drones. It is a shift in mindset.” The scheme was presented not merely as a technological intervention, but as a socio-economic reform that redefines women’s participation in the rural economy.
Explaining the MANAV vision for AI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19, 2026, PM Modi said the initiative aims to encompass moral and ethical systems, accountable governance, and national sovereignty. He described the acronym MANAV (meaning human in Hindi) as follows:
“M” stands for moral and ethical systems, highlighting AI to be based on ethical guidance.
“A” stands for accountable governance and robust oversight by regulatory bodies.
“N” represents national sovereignty, advocating data privacy and strategic autonomy in AI infrastructure.
The second “A” signifies accessibility and inclusivity for AI, highlighting its use for all sections of society.
“V” represents validity and legitimacy, meaning that AI should operate within proper legal norms and frameworks.
The framework attempts to position India’s AI approach as human-centric, regulated, and aligned with democratic values, rather than purely market-driven.
As artificial intelligence increasingly influences governance, healthcare, agriculture, education, climate policy, and global diplomacy, its importance extends far beyond technological advancement. AI is now central to economic competitiveness, national security, and social transformation. The summit highlights India’s ambition to position itself not only as a consumer of AI technologies, but as a responsible and sovereign contributor to the global AI ecosystem.
(GP)
