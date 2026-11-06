The Facade behind fame and glory: Television star Russell Brand convicted for multiple sexual offences, sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison

BRITISH COMEDIAN AND TELEVISION FAME, Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a jury at the Southwark Crown Court in London, on November 5, 2026, following a trial over the allegations raised by six women between 1999 and 2009.

As of now, he has been sentenced to ten years and six months in prison yesterday, November 9, 2026.

The Jury ruled on November 5, and convicted Brand of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Based on the publicly made comments by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the offences against Brand were incidents that took place between 2004 and 2009. The incidents involved abuse of one’s power and celebrity status, with the survivors pointing out the tendencies in Brand to use his professional position to manipulate women.

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The case verdict marks a conclusion to the criminal investigation that began in 2023, in which the Metropolitan Police gathered the accounts of more than 100 witnesses.

Brand, however, has denied all the charges and allegations, and is set to be sentenced this coming Monday, on November 9, 2026.



What was the court case against Russell Brand?

The jury at the Southwark Crown Court — comprising eight men and four women — deliberated on the allegations leveled against Brand for around eight hours and 30 minutes over two days before he was convicted. The verdict came on November 5, 2026.

The 51-year old celebrity faced seven charges concerning six women, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. Finally, he was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Furthermore, he was acquitted of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.