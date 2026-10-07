Husband Gets Wife Gang-Raped in Name of 'Purification Ritual' After She Elopes With Lover; Nine Arrested

In another shocking case from Gujarat, a woman was subjected to gang rape and physical abuse under the guise of a religious ‘purification’ ritual. The incident happened in Gujarat’s Surendranagar, where a married woman left her husband and went to live with another man. Her husband, along with other family members, objected to the relationship and allegedly confined and raped her.

When the horrific incident surfaced, local police officials uncovered severe cases of assault, illegal confinement, and gang rape carried out against the woman under the guise of religious purification. Police have filed a complaint, and a total of nine people, including the woman’s husband, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gujarat Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in Name of ‘Purification’

As per police information, the survivor left her husband’s house and started living with another man. In response, her husband, along with some family members, unlawfully confined her inside a house, tying her with ropes and chains.