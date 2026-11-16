Who is Bilal Kazi? Indian student in UK sentenced to 30 years for grooming and sexually exploiting at least 70 girls online

Indian PhD Student Convicted in UK Child Sexual Abuse Case

Bilal Kazi is originally from Mumbai, India, and was in the UK to pursue his PhD in Chemistry. According to The Hindu, Kazi initially studied at the University of Chester but later transferred to the University of Birmingham. Kazi was living in Birmingham when he was sentenced by Chester Crown Court. This was not the first time Kazi had faced such allegations. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that he was already a registered sex offender.

During the investigation, his mobile phone and other devices were examined for evidence. Cheshire Constabulary identified 180 potential victims. Further inquiries established that 70 girls aged between 11 and 17 had been exploited, while the youngest victim was just 10 years old. Police visited all these victims and asked them to disclose their experiences.

Chester Crown Court sentenced him to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 37 child sexual abuse offences. These included 24 counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, six counts of blackmail and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child. The girls involved in the case were aged between 10 and 17 and believed that they were in genuine relationships with Reece, the identity Kazi had created.

In addition to his prison sentence, he will be under strict supervision for eight years on an extended licence after his release. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order. The Crown Prosecution Service said that Kazi exploited the trust he had built with the girls and used it to force them to comply with his demands, while making them believe that this was how romantic relationships worked.

[Rh/VP/RS]