Who is Bilal Kazi? Indian student in UK sentenced to 30 years for grooming and sexually exploiting at least 70 girls online

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CHESTER CROWN COURT in the United Kingdom on Friday, November 13, 2026 sentenced 27-year-old Indian national Bilal Kazi to 30 years in prison. He was convicted after pleading guilty to 37 child sexual abuse offences involving the grooming and sexual exploitation of at least 70 girls online across the Britain. He used platforms including Snapchat, Roblox and Wink to communicate with these girls.
Kazi came to the UK to pursue a PhD in Chemistry. He used a fake identity to deceive these girls and make them believe him. He posed as a white British teenage boy named “Reece” on social media and gaming platforms to gain their trust. He used an image of an unidentified white boy before manipulating the girls into sending him explicit images and videos and later blackmailing them.
The investigation into the case began after a girl, who was also a victim of Kazi, approached Derbyshire Police in November 2021. She said that she had started speaking to him when she was just 13 years old and believed that he was also the same age. According to The Hindu, Cheshire Constabulary said that the girl refused to share more images with Kazi and said that she wanted to remain friends with him.
To her shock, Kazi replied abusively and started claiming that she was his property. He then threatened to circulate the images she had already shared with him. This was his modus operandi. He used to approach girls through social media and gaming platforms, posing as a young white teenage boy named Reece. He would then build relationships with them and, once he gained their trust, manipulate them into sending explicit images and pressure them into recording explicit videos of sexual acts.
When a victim refused to comply, he would threaten to send the already-shared material to their friends and family. In some cases, he also hacked the victims' accounts and distributed the content. The case of this girl was similar. After she refused to comply with his demands, he hacked her account and shared the content with her friends.
After the investigation found that Kazi's last known location was in Cheshire, the case was transferred to Cheshire Constabulary's Online Child Abuse Investigation Team in May 2022. Police then discovered that he had already left the country. He was later arrested at Heathrow Airport after returning to the UK in July 2023.
Bilal Kazi is originally from Mumbai, India, and was in the UK to pursue his PhD in Chemistry. According to The Hindu, Kazi initially studied at the University of Chester but later transferred to the University of Birmingham. Kazi was living in Birmingham when he was sentenced by Chester Crown Court. This was not the first time Kazi had faced such allegations. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that he was already a registered sex offender.
During the investigation, his mobile phone and other devices were examined for evidence. Cheshire Constabulary identified 180 potential victims. Further inquiries established that 70 girls aged between 11 and 17 had been exploited, while the youngest victim was just 10 years old. Police visited all these victims and asked them to disclose their experiences.
Chester Crown Court sentenced him to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 37 child sexual abuse offences. These included 24 counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, six counts of blackmail and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child. The girls involved in the case were aged between 10 and 17 and believed that they were in genuine relationships with Reece, the identity Kazi had created.
In addition to his prison sentence, he will be under strict supervision for eight years on an extended licence after his release. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order. The Crown Prosecution Service said that Kazi exploited the trust he had built with the girls and used it to force them to comply with his demands, while making them believe that this was how romantic relationships worked.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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