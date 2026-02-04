Dalit Groom Attacked for Riding Horse During Wedding Procession in Gujarat’s Patan, Raising Questions Over Caste Discrimination

Social And Caste Inequality Issues Still Persist In Rural India

In India, during marriage rituals, the groom generally goes on a horse to his wedding. This is a usual practice of many communities in India, but in villages where social and caste based issues are still prevalent, and atrocities occur in the name of caste inequality, rituals like these get questioned by orthodox upper caste communities. Such acts of resistance by orthodox upper-caste groups often result in violence and humiliation, reinforcing long-standing patterns of social exclusion.

The family members of the groom alleged that the attackers hurled casteist abuses and slurs. They also said that the agitators threatened to stop the wedding ceremony. Local media reports have stated that the family members were assaulted by the accused, which forced the procession to halt.

The groom’s father later approached the Police to file a complaint. The Patan Police has taken affirmative action in the matter and registered FIR against eight people (including a minor). The Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita) - rioting, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. The accused have also been booked under relevant provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act.

