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THE 'BE READY' campaign has been launched by the United Kingdom (UK) government on October 22, 2026 in order to prepare the nation's population for an emergency electricity blackout. The situation can be worsened if the power cuts prevailed for a long period of time and all necessary daily use instruments which need electricity would go wasted disrupting the daily life activities. This kind of situation is known as a ‘Black Sky’ event.
Imagine you have a fully charged mobile phone but you can’t operate it because the network providing towers are not functioning due to electric shortage or the pump which gets you water is now a mere piece of sight. Your food is spoiling because your refrigerators are shut. All these factors aggravate as the time passes and the living conditions turn pathetic more and more. Furthermore it can also shatter national level services like petrol stations, public transport, banking and medical emergencies.
The longer it would take to fix this electricity supply shortage, the more problems the public would face. The crisis of such an extent can be triggered by flooding, bad weather, cyberattacks or an electricity grid failure.
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It is not specifically bound to a single event but rather a combination of different factors. A sudden natural disaster, like flooding, wildfires, or earthquake could cause power cuts at a wider level which takes days to bring the normal activities on track.
Or it could be caused with much more malign intention such as a cyber attack by an enemy state or hackers. A pre-planned cyber attack could batter the power supply for a long time causing faltering electricity networks, mobile phones without signals or shop refrigerators malfunctioning thus leaving your food spoiled.
It could also target public services like transport, banking, schools and hospitals which would push the whole nation in a grave situation of panic.
The UK government has asked the public to be ready to face such a situation anytime. In recent weeks such disruptions have been observed at a large scale across Europe.
On November 4, 2026 Independent reported incident of hacking of refrigerators across the seven European countries including Belgium branches of Carrefour, Intermarché and Ikea, Coop and ICA in Sweden, Delhaize in Luxembourg, Kesko in Finland, SuperValu in Ireland and shops in Estonia reported their fridges hacked.
The defence secretary of the UK, Wes Streeting has appealed to the public to be “alert but not alarmed” as such threats are part of the government’s ‘Be Ready’ initiative.
The campaign includes a three-year drive to enhance people’s ability to emergency preparedness. The BBC has also joined the initiative with 100 staff members to run an emergency radio service with stock of food, water and fuel for three days.
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The defence and resilience experts believe the UK would be able to tackle such an incident generally in a span of three days. So an advisory of rationing the food and other basic amenities for three days has been issued to the public
The government has also launched a new website with a list of emergency essential items that can be downloaded.
"It's encouraging that people are taking practical steps to be ready,” Streeting told BBC.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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