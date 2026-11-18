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What is a Black Sky event

It is not specifically bound to a single event but rather a combination of different factors. A sudden natural disaster, like flooding, wildfires, or earthquake could cause power cuts at a wider level which takes days to bring the normal activities on track.

Or it could be caused with much more malign intention such as a cyber attack by an enemy state or hackers. A pre-planned cyber attack could batter the power supply for a long time causing faltering electricity networks, mobile phones without signals or shop refrigerators malfunctioning thus leaving your food spoiled.

It could also target public services like transport, banking, schools and hospitals which would push the whole nation in a grave situation of panic.

Why the UK government urges public to ‘Be Ready’

The UK government has asked the public to be ready to face such a situation anytime. In recent weeks such disruptions have been observed at a large scale across Europe.

On November 4, 2026 Independent reported incident of hacking of refrigerators across the seven European countries including Belgium branches of Carrefour, Intermarché and Ikea, Coop and ICA in Sweden, Delhaize in Luxembourg, Kesko in Finland, SuperValu in Ireland and shops in Estonia reported their fridges hacked.

The defence secretary of the UK, Wes Streeting has appealed to the public to be “alert but not alarmed” as such threats are part of the government’s ‘Be Ready’ initiative.

The campaign includes a three-year drive to enhance people’s ability to emergency preparedness. The BBC has also joined the initiative with 100 staff members to run an emergency radio service with stock of food, water and fuel for three days.