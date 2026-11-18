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FORMER BOSS of AI chipmaking company Nvidia, Jensen Huang on Tuesday November 17, 2026 wrote on X that he is looking forward to returning as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), if the Board of Directors allows him. This is his first public statement after he was sacked from his position on Thursday November 12, 2026 after leading the tech giant for 33 years.
“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” as Wall Street Journal reported.
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Jensen founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it to become one of the most valuable companies in terms of Market Capitalization, until he resigned last week after confirming his own affair with Alice Huang, a former senior executive of Singaporean company Megaspeed whom the United States intelligence believes to be a Chinese agent.
However, according to Financial Times, the Board of Directors of Nvidia is unlikely to put him back in the position of CEO of the company.
In his X post he thanked every supporter from friends, industry colleagues, employees to customers requesting him to return back as CEO. “Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I’ve never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me,” he said.
The US President on Monday November 16, 2026 again supported Jensen’s return as CEO in the company. He said Huang had “learned a big lesson” and should be given another chance.
"There's a 'big group of people that would like him to return,'" Trump told reporters. Although he again repeated his desire as former Apple CEO Tim Cook to be appointed the new Nvidia chief.
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The president also expressed the possibility that Alice Huang may not be a Chinese spy. "Nobody's proven that she's a spy. She may not be a spy," Trump said.
In an online petition called ‘Stand with Jensen’ requests around the world have been pouring in to reinstate Jensen Huang as the chief of Nvidia. The petition was signed by many Silicon Valley giants including Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk.
[Rh/GS]
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