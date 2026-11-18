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Jensen founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it to become one of the most valuable companies in terms of Market Capitalization, until he resigned last week after confirming his own affair with Alice Huang, a former senior executive of Singaporean company Megaspeed whom the United States intelligence believes to be a Chinese agent.

However, according to Financial Times, the Board of Directors of Nvidia is unlikely to put him back in the position of CEO of the company.

In his X post he thanked every supporter from friends, industry colleagues, employees to customers requesting him to return back as CEO. “Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I’ve never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me,” he said.