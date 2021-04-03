Saturday, April 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Unemployment Rate Declined In India Due To Economic Activities
BusinessLead Story

Unemployment Rate Declined In India Due To Economic Activities

Covid-19 pandemic still has its impact on the employment scenario

0
unemployment rate
Unemployment rate in India declined. Pixabay

As economic activities continue to gain momentum, the unemployment rate in India declined to 6.5 percent in March, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE). In February, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent. Interestingly, the urban unemployment rate rose to 7.24 percent last month from 6.99 percent in February, indicating that the Covid-19 pandemic still has its impact on the employment scenario. In January and February, the unemployment rate for urban areas had declined.

The rural unemployment rate, however, declined to 6.19 percent in March from 6.86 percent the previous month, as per the CMIE data. Although the employment scenario in the country seems to be improving, the recent spurt in the number of Covid cases and the resultant local restrictions have raised concerns of another hit in the economy and the job market. Several experts and industry participants have advocated against stringent lockdowns, even at local and state levels.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Covid-19 infections have been rising in recent times. In Maharashtra, the rise is alarming enough for the Chief Minister to warn of the possibility of a return to lockdown days. However, unlike a year ago, there are several voices that suggest that a lockdown is not the solution,” said Mahesh Vyas, CEO of CMIE.

Noting that science has delivered vaccines against the virus, he said that efficient administration of inoculations along with sustained discipline in maintaining physical distance is a better strategy than a ‘draconian’ lockdown. “The livelihood cost of a lockdown is too high. Average household incomes fell by 9.2 percent in March 2020 and by 27.9 percent in April 2020 as a result of the lockdown,” Vyas said.

unemployment rate
The unemployment rate for urban areas had declined. Pixabay

He noted that household incomes had not repaired to their pre-lockdown levels even in October 2020, the latest month for which income data is available. Average household income in October 2020 was 12 percent lower than what it was a year ago, Vyas said, adding that given that employment in October 2020 was also lower than what it was a year ago, aggregate household income was even lower than the average household income.

Amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in Pune, the district administration on Friday came out with a ‘mini-lockdown’ style night curfew and other stringent norms for a week to control the spread of the virus. This will include shutting down hotels, restaurants, bars, cinema halls, and multiplexes, and extension of the night curfew hours from 8 pm-7 am to 6 pm-6 am, or 12 hours, starting Saturday.

ALSO READ: Unemployment Is The Major Concern For Business Executives Globally: WEF Survey

Such stringent measures, if extended or taken up in other places, may result in losses to businesses and further loss of jobs. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, had recently urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to avoid a lockdown as it hurts the poor and small businesses.

“The problem, @OfficeofUTji, is that the people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses. The original lockdowns were essential to buy time to build up hospital/health infrastructure. Let’s focus on resurrecting that & on avoiding mortality,” he had tweeted recently. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleReport: Plants Absorb A Vast Amount Of Toxic Mercury Gas In Atmosphere

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Report: Plants Absorb A Vast Amount Of Toxic Mercury Gas In Atmosphere

NewsGram Desk - 0
Plants absorb a vast amount of toxic mercury gas in the atmosphere and help to reduce the pollutant worldwide by depositing the element into...
Read more
Business

Engineering Exports Jump 70% In March

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major rebound of trade since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, exports of engineering goods from the country recorded an impressive 70.28...
Read more
Lead Story

Google Wi Fi App Getting Rolled Into Google Home App

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly shutting down its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers and rolling that functionality over to the Google Home app...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,526FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Unemployment Rate Declined In India Due To Economic Activities

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As economic activities continue to gain momentum, the unemployment rate in India declined to 6.5 percent in March, according to data from the Centre...
Read more

Report: Plants Absorb A Vast Amount Of Toxic Mercury Gas In Atmosphere

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Plants absorb a vast amount of toxic mercury gas in the atmosphere and help to reduce the pollutant worldwide by depositing the element into...
Read more

Engineering Exports Jump 70% In March

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major rebound of trade since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, exports of engineering goods from the country recorded an impressive 70.28...
Read more

Google Wi Fi App Getting Rolled Into Google Home App

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly shutting down its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers and rolling that functionality over to the Google Home app...
Read more

Here’s How Chronic Stress Linked To Hair Loss

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism by which chronic stress impairs hair follicle stem cells, confirming long-standing observations that stress might lead to hair...
Read more

A List Of Reads You Can Curl Up With This Summer

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As the year heralds the season of warmth, one may be tempted to spend sunny afternoons inside, in the company of good storytelling. IANSlife...
Read more

Attack On Hindu Temple In Rawalpindi By Assailants

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Unidentified assailants ransacked a 74-year-old Hindu temple located in Rawalpindi's Purana Qila area. As per the police authorities, a case has been registered at...
Read more

Covid Vaccine In 3rd Trimester Can Transfer Antibodies To Newborns

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Waiting to get vaccinated for Covid-19 after your delivery? According to a new study, mothers who get vaccinated against coronavirus earlier in their third...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,526FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada