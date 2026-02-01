Govt Sets Rs 12.2 Lakh Crore Capex Push, Focuses on Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Jobs for Budget 2026-27

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore in the Budget for 2026-27, to boost big-ticket infrastructure projects for growth and jobs in the economy.

Presenting the Budget, the Finance Minister said that an Infrastructure Risk Development Fund would be set up to accelerate the development of big projects.

She said to push economic growth, the Budget proposes to deliver a powerful push to infrastructure, including highways, ports, railways and power projects, scale up manufacturing in 7 strategic sectors and create champion MSMEs.

The government has maintained fiscal prudence and monetary stability whilst maintaining a strong thrust on public investments, she said, stressing that India must deeply integrate with global markets, exporting more and attracting foreign investment as well.