Human rights groups call for UN update, action on China's Xinjiang

Human rights groups on Thursday called for the United Nations to act and provide more updates on a report published nearly two years ago about a range of rights violations in China’s remote western region of Xinjiang.

The report, issued in August 2022, found that actions taken in Xinjiang may have constituted “crimes against humanity.” It also highlighted what it called highly “credible” abuses, including “torture, forced sterilization, sexual violence and forced separation of children.”

China called the report a “farce” and a politically motivated attempt to smear its reputation.