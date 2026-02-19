UN Experts Say a Number of Allegations Mentioned in the Epstein Files “Meet the Legal Threshold of Crimes Against Humanity”

The experts said that the crimes mentioned in the documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) were heavily influenced by racist, supremacist, corrupt, and misogynistic beliefs. They further suggested that there may have been a worldwide criminal network. According to the official website of the United Nations, the expert panel stated that the revelations from the controversial files have shocked people around the world and “raised terrifying implications of the level of impunity for such crimes.”

They further added, “So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity.” UN experts also pointed out major mistakes made while handling confidential information, which resulted in the private details of victims being revealed to the public.

See Also: Bill Gates Caught STD From Russian Girls and Allegedly Sought Antibiotics for His Wife, Melinda, From Jeffrey Epstein, New Batch of Epstein Files Reveal

Reuters reported that the released documents have identified more than 1,200 victims so far. The UN press release further explained the meaning of “crimes against humanity” under international criminal law. Crimes against humanity occur when acts such as sexual slavery, rape, forced prostitution, human trafficking, persecution, torture, or murder are carried out on a large scale.

The DOJ has released more than 3 million documents and pieces of evidence connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Many names of the rich and powerful have reportedly been revealed, including Donald Trump, the Clintons, the Obamas, rapper Jay-Z, and Bill Gates, among others. Victims’ rights lawyer Brad Edwards, who has represented several of Epstein’s victims, told a federal judge in 2008 that “Epstein might be the most dangerous sexual predator in U.S. history.”

On August 10, 2019, Jeffrey Edward Epstein was found dead in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York. Epstein’s cause of death was ruled to be suicide by hanging.

[VS]

Suggested Reading: