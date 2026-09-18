‘We Are Spending Our Reserves,’ WMO Chief Warns as UN Drops Global Water Report

“Traditionally, these slow reserves have acted as the planet’s savings account: a buffer that absorbs bad years so that a single drought or a single dry season does not translate directly into a water crisis,” she continued. “One of the central stories of the 2025 report is what is happening to that savings account. And the simple answer is that we are depleting it. We are spending our reserves.”

According to the WMO’s new report, terrestrial water storage—or the total stored in groundwater, lakes, rivers, soil moisture, vegetation, ice, and snow—has been falling since the mid-2010s. Saulo stressed that “this is not a single bad year, but it is a persistent, decadelong signal.”

Last year was also the fourth straight to feature widespread glacier loss across all regions. The WMO noted that the losses from 2023-25 could fill about 560 million Olympic-sized swimming pools—or about a third of annual freshwater withdrawals.

The report also “shows that water-related extreme events continue to devastate communities and economies,” Saulo noted, highlighting the Early Warnings for All Initiative. “Over the past five years, Asia and Africa have accounted for at least half of all reported hydrological extreme events and more than 80% of associated deaths. And precisely these regions often lack the observations necessary for forecasts and early warnings.”

Her comments came a day after the death toll from the flooding disaster in Tibet and Nepal topped 1,400. Experts have emphasized that tragedy’s connection to the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis, with University of Pennsylvania professor Michael Mann writing that the “glacial collapse and deluge... was not a freak weather event; it was the structural failure of a mountain itself, nature’s latest commentary on the deadly consequences of human-caused planetary warming.”