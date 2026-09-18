“Free-Information Activist or Public Enemy”: WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Steps His Foot Back Into Social Media, And People Can't Stop Talking About it

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER JULIAN ASSANGE made a surprise comeback on social media in the later hours of September 17, 2026, after vanishing from social media for about two years since June 2024. He was released from prison in June 2024 after he pleaded guilty to the charges of releasing sensitive State information being slapped by the United States (US) Government.

It was Julian’s personal X account—then twitter—that was at the centre of his advocacy on free speech and information access. The last post from his account was an article on the ‘plea deal’ between him and the US government posted on June 28, 2024.

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Two years later, the Australian data programmer and information activist posted a photo from his official X account, standing at Sydney’s iconic George Street, with the caption “I’m back,” and the netizens, media houses, political commentators have not stopped talking about it since then.