Uttar Pradesh Authorities Launches Digital Library

Uttar Pradesh authorities have launched a Higher Education Digital library that will enable students to access the best content free of cost.

Students enrolled in higher education institutions in any part of the state or the country will have access to audio and video lectures and best study material prepared by experts for free, just at a click of a mouse.

The digital library will offer students a rich collection as around 1,700 teachers from 23 state universities have already uploaded over 35,000 e-content material on 134 subjects.

“The digital library is a unique initiative in higher education. Now, students can access the study material created by experts from anywhere and anytime and hence education will not be confined to the boundaries of campuses and time,” Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the state’s Minister for Secondary and Higher Education, said.

He said students, who cannot afford expensive journals and books for studies and research, will benefit from this initiative that does not cost anything.

The students will have access to study material in English and Hindi prepared by the best teachers of the state universities.

The Higher Education Department has also announced a helpline number to assist students in case they have any queries related to the e-content available in the digital library.

Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Monika S. Garg said: “The digital library is a boon for students, especially during pandemic times. Subject-wise content is available for students to study and download for free.”

She said the students will get material for various subjects including science, law, management, social science, engineering, agriculture, foreign languages, etc.

She said the portal for uploading higher education study material was launched by the department on September 5 and thereafter, September and October were observed as ‘Vidyadan Maah’ with the objective of ensuring easy availability of quality e-content, online lectures, and study material to students.

She said the digital library became possible in less time with the support of officials of the National Informatics Centre.

Over 61,500 people have already visited the portal. (IANS)