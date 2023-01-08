Kolkata:Workers cleaned and sanitized the classroom and school building at Bethune Collegiate School after the State Government announced that schools and colleges in the state will reopen for physical classes from November 16. As of now, only students of classes 9 to 12 can attend schools, in Kolkata on October 27, 2021.(Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Uttar Pradesh Schools in Uttar Pradesh to shut till Jan 14 due to cold wave Schools in several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will remain closed till January 14, due to prevailing cold wave conditions.