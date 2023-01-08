Kolkata:Workers cleaned and sanitized the classroom and school building at Bethune Collegiate School after the State Government announced that schools and colleges in the state will reopen for physical classes from November 16. As of now, only students of classes 9 to 12 can attend schools, in Kolkata on October 27, 2021.(Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)
Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh to shut till Jan 14 due to cold wave

NewsGram Desk

Schools in several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will remain closed till January 14, due to prevailing cold wave conditions.

An official notice has been issued by the district magistrates in various districts.

As per the notice, all schools in Lucknow will be closed from January 9 to 14 due to the weather conditions for students from classes 1 to 8 only.

"In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from January 9 to 14," the notice said.

(KB/IANS)

