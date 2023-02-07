Swami Prasad Maurya dares CM Yogi Adityanath to register FIRs against seers and RSS chief

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya, who had triggered a political row over the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas, has now dared Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get FIRs lodged against those seers who declared a reward for "cutting off my tongue, nose, head, throat".

He has challenged Yogi Adityanath to get an FIR filed against Rashtriya Swayam Sewak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his statement at an event in Mumbai on Sunday in which he said that all people were created equal by God and differences based on caste and sect were made by priests.

"To our maker, we are equal. There is no caste or sect. These differences were created by our priests, which was wrong," Bhagwat said in the backdrop of the political controversy triggered by Maurya who had pointed out that certain verses in Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas were derogatory to backward classes, Dalits, and women.