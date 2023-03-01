Man arrested for uploading girl's morphed pics

"During the investigation, three Instagram accounts containing obscene pictures and morphed images of the complainant were found. The personal mobile number of the complainant was also found mentioned in the Instagram account," said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The police team tasked with the investigation obtained the registrant's details and the IP address of the fake Instagram profile.

"On the basis of the information, and through technical surveillance, the location of the mobile phone used in creating the Instagram account was traced to the Loni area of Ghaziabad. In the early hours of Tuesday, Roshan was apprehended," said the DCP.

The mobile phone and two SIM cards used in the commission of the crime were also recovered from his possession.

On questioning, Roshan confessed to his crime.

He disclosed that earlier, he used to reside at a rented accommodation in Mukund Vihar, Karawal Nagar. One day, he had a heated argument with his girlfriend during which the complainant (a friend of his girlfriend) also got involved, and he abused her.