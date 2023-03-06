H3N2 flu virus on the rise, IMA advises against the use of antibiotics

"While fever goes away at the end of three days, coughs can persist for three weeks," it added, advising doctors to avoid prescribing antibiotics to such patients.

Further, the IMA said that the cases are typically seen in people over the age of 50 and below 15. Some are also reporting upper respiratory infections along with fever. "Air pollution" is also a precipitating factor.

It advised medical practitioners to give only symptomatic treatment as there is no need for antibiotics.

The IMA pointed out that people have started taking antibiotics like Athreycin and Amoxiclav etc without caring for dose and frequency and they stop once they start feeling better. They added that "this needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance."

"Whenever there will be a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance," the IMA wrote.