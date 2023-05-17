Charge sheet filed against 9 for Ashraf's jail meetings

In an attempt to tighten the noose on Atiq Ahmed's gang members, the Bareilly police have filed charge sheet against nine people, including two jail guards and the slain gangster's close aide Mohd Raza, in connection with the case related to his Ashraf Ahmed's secret meetings in jail.



On March 8, the Bareilly police unit had exposed the nexus of criminals and jail personnel in Bareilly district jail where Atiq Ahmed's younger brother Ashraf was lodged since July 2020.



The police had arrested jail canteen supplier Daya Ram, Bareilly district jail guard Shiv Hari Awasthi, and Pilibhit jail guard Manoj Gaur for facilitating Ashraf's secret meetings inside the jail.



ater, seven more people, including Lalla Gaddi, were arrested in the matter.



"During investigation in the Umesh Pal murder, it was revealed that four of the six assailants -- Guddu Muslim, Atiq's son Asad, Sabir and Ghulam -- involved in the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his two police guards outside his house in Prayagraj on February 24 -- had visited the Bareilly jail to meet Ashraf two week before Umesh Pal's murder.



This revelation had confirmed the involvement Ashraf behind Umesh Pal's killing.



Bareilly SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary confirmed that the chargesheet has been filed against nine people -- including two jail guards, canteen supplier Daya Ram, Lalla Gaddi, Rashid Ali, Furqan Nabi Khan, Mohd Sarfudeen, Farhat Guddu, and Arif.



He said the police investigators have applied section 173 (6) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) while filing the charge sheet so people arrested in the matter could not be easily bailed out.



Under this section, the chargesheet and documents attached with it is not easily procured by the lawyers of the accused and they have to provide genuine reasons before the court to procure its copy, added the SSP.



Another police official said that prison guard Shiv Hari Awasthi facilitated Ashraf's meeting with his aides without mentioning their visits in jail records.