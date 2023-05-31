UP boy steals money & jewellery to play online games

According to police, the boy said he was fond of playing a certain online game where a lot of money was required to unlock more advanced features of the game.



He stole the cash and jewellery from the locker of his mother's almirah and boarded a train bound for Bengaluru.



The boy also told police he knew Bengaluru to be India's best IT city and assumed that he would get to know more about online games there.



When asked if he missed his parents during his stay in Bengaluru, the boy told the police that he did not miss them as he had all the time to play the online games he loved.



Srivastava said, "Police have been advising parents to keep an eye on their wards' activities, particularly those addicted to online video games and to consult medical experts if they see unusual signs. (IANS/NS)