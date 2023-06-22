UP rape survivor sets herself on fire

"The family has alleged that the accused raped the girl a few days ago and threatened her to keep silent. Since then, he would often stop her and sexually assault her. The girl got pregnant and informed her family about it. The girl was under mental duress after the accused reached her house on Monday night and threatened her.



"Agitated over this, the girl set herself afire. Her parents took her to a local hospital from where she was referred to the trauma centre at KGMU."



Senior doctors attending to the girl at KGMU said her condition was critical.