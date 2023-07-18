Gurugram: 4 held for robbing CNG pump manager

The Gurugram Crime branch has arrested four men, including a CNG pump staffer, for robbing a CNG pump manager of Rs 9.5 lakh near Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said.

The suspects Sumit aka Robin, Sahil Patel alias Janardhan, Vivek alias Candy and Sameer alias Khan were arrested from Prempuri, Jharsa, in Gurugram following a tip-off.

According to the police, Sameer, a criminal on record, has six cases registered against him, and two cases of loot were also registered against Sumit at various police stations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.