Uttar Pradesh Completes Most Extensive SIR Drive in an Indian State, Draft Voter List Revised to 12.55 Crore After 2.89 Crore Deletions

BJP Concerned About High Deletions

A report from The Indian Express, on January 8, 2026, stated that following the publication of the draft voter list, BJP’s high command in UP convened a meeting to discuss adding more voters before the final publication of the electoral roll. The meeting was headed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and State President of BJP UP Pankaj Chaudhary, who expressed concern over the large number of deletions, and formulating plans to add voters who shifted to other states, added the report.

SIR Conducted In 12 States/UTs After Bihar

In 2025, SIR drive initially happened in Bihar, preceding the Bihar Assembly elections in November 2026. After Bihar elections were successfully conducted, the EC announced SIR in 12 states and UTs (Union Territories).

According to the EC’s guidelines, the deadline for the SIR drive completion in the 12 states/UTs was supposed to be December 4, 2025. However, several states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and UP among others requested further extension, citing the highly intensive process. EC granted a one week extension to all the states, thus shifting the new deadline to December 11, 2025.

Extensions Granted To Several States

Further extensions to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Uttar Pradesh were granted, citing the state’s request for further extension keeping in mind the large population of electorate, short staffing problems, logistics problems among others.

The SIR of electoral rolls was originally scheduled to be completed in UP by December 11, 2025, in line with the EC’s nationwide Phase-II timeline. However, following requests from state authorities citing the large electorate, logistical challenges, and the need to ensure that no eligible voter was left out, the Election Commission of India granted extensions.

In Uttar Pradesh, the enumeration period was first extended and finally allowed to continue till December 26, 2025, making it one of the states given the longest additional time under SIR. The draft roll was supposed to be released on December 31, 2025 initially, but the EC postponed its publication further by two weeks. Rinwa told the media that the number of deletions of the voters was 2.97 crores by December 31, 2025, but given the additional extension of two weeks, the BLOs were able to add another 8 lakh names.

(GP)

