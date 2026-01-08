US Coast Guard Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Marinera After High-Seas Chase Over Venezuela Oil Sanctions

US Coast Guard Capture Marinera

The US Coast Guard forces, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, chased an empty oil tanker Marinera, with Russian flags on it, and captured it. International media sources, such as the Associated Press and RT International reported that the vessel, previously named Bella 1, was chased by the US Coast Guard all the way from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic Region, and intercepted for allegedly violating US Sanctions.

The operation was conducted in coordination between the US Coast Guard, US Department of War, and the US Department of Justice and State. According to the Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem: “Under President Trump’s bold and visionary leadership, US Coast Guard tactical teams worked closely with its counterparts at the Departments of War, Department of Justice and State and used their specialized expertise to conduct these operations and conduct two safe, effective boardings within hours of each other.”