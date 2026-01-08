Key Points:
The US Coast Guard chased and captured an empty oil tanker Marinera, flying Russian flags, on January 7, 2026. International media reported the vessel was pursued from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic for allegedly violating US sanctions.
The operation was conducted in coordination between the US Coast Guard, the US Department of War, and the Departments of Justice and State. The Coast Guard also captured another tanker, Motor Tanker Sophia, near the Caribbean Sea on similar allegations.
Russia strongly condemned the seizure, calling it an assault on a Russian civilian vessel in international waters. Russian officials warned of a swift military response, while Moscow urged the US to ensure humane treatment and early return of the crew.
The US Coast Guard forces, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, chased an empty oil tanker Marinera, with Russian flags on it, and captured it. International media sources, such as the Associated Press and RT International reported that the vessel, previously named Bella 1, was chased by the US Coast Guard all the way from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic Region, and intercepted for allegedly violating US Sanctions.
The operation was conducted in coordination between the US Coast Guard, US Department of War, and the US Department of Justice and State. According to the Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem: “Under President Trump’s bold and visionary leadership, US Coast Guard tactical teams worked closely with its counterparts at the Departments of War, Department of Justice and State and used their specialized expertise to conduct these operations and conduct two safe, effective boardings within hours of each other.”
The US Coast Guard also captured another ship in the international waters near the Caribbean sea - the Motor Taker Sophia, on the same allegations of transporting oil from Venezuela. According to a statement from the US Southern Command, which oversees U.S. military activities in Latin America & Caribbean, the stateless, sanctioned ship M/T Sophia was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean sea. “The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition.”, the statement further reads.
US Sanctions On Venezuelan Oil Production And Exports
The Marinera vessel was previously flagged by the US military forces on charges of transporting illicit oil from Venezuela. According to a report from the The New York Times on December 21, 2026, Marinera was heading from Iran to Venezuela to pick up oil, when it came on the radar of the US. The US has previously applied several sanctions on Venezuela for production and transportation of oil, leading to the US Coast Guard attempting to seize the ship, stating that the vessel did not have a valid national flag, rendering it stateless.
However, the vessel, then named Bella 1, rejected the US interference and interception, and proceeded to move towards the Atlantic Ocean, with the US in pursuit. After a series of chase and escape sequences, the crew painted a Russian flag on the vessel, named it Marinera and the ship was officially added to the Russian ship database. Russia claimed the ship as its own, and registered a formal diplomatic request to the US, to stop chasing the ship.
Russia has strongly condemned the move, stating it is an assault on their ship, which violates international laws. According to a report from The Indian Express, citing Russian media reports, Alexey Zhuravlev (a State Duma deputy of Russia and first deputy head of the defense committee), stated on January 7, 2026, that the move was not short of piracy, the seizure of a Russian civilian vessel by the US in international waters. He added that Russia needs to provide an appropriate military response, attacking with torpedoes and sinking a couple of American boats. He further mentioned: “There is no doubt that we must respond swiftly - our military doctrine even envisages the use of nuclear weapons in response to such an attack.”
According to a report from the Russian media RT International on January 7, 2026, the Transport Ministry of Russia confirmed the seizure of the oil tanker Marinera by the US. The report further adds that Russia’s Foreign Ministry has taken a note of the situation, closely monitoring it, and the ministry urged the US to ensure a humane and dignified treatment of the captured ship’s crew, and allow them to return home as soon as possible.
