US Coast Guard Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Marinera After High-Seas Chase Over Venezuela Oil Sanctions

The Marinera, previously named Bella 1, painted a Russian flag on its hull and the ship was subsequently added to the Russian Ships Database
The image shows US Coast Guard unifromed soldiers overlooking at a ship from a helicopter.
The US Coast Guard forces chased an empty oil tanker Marinera, with Russian flags on it, and captured it. X/@Southcom
Key Points:

The US Coast Guard chased and captured an empty oil tanker Marinera, flying Russian flags, on January 7, 2026. International media reported the vessel was pursued from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic for allegedly violating US sanctions.
The operation was conducted in coordination between the US Coast Guard, the US Department of War, and the Departments of Justice and State. The Coast Guard also captured another tanker, Motor Tanker Sophia, near the Caribbean Sea on similar allegations.
Russia strongly condemned the seizure, calling it an assault on a Russian civilian vessel in international waters. Russian officials warned of a swift military response, while Moscow urged the US to ensure humane treatment and early return of the crew.

US Coast Guard Capture Marinera

The US Coast Guard forces, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, chased an empty oil tanker Marinera, with Russian flags on it, and captured it. International media sources, such as the Associated Press and RT International reported that the vessel, previously named Bella 1, was chased by the US Coast Guard all the way from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic Region, and intercepted for allegedly violating US Sanctions. 

M/T Bella 1 (Marinera) Captured In The North Atlantic Sea

The operation was conducted in coordination between the US Coast Guard, US Department of War, and the US Department of Justice and State. According to  the Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem: “Under President Trump’s bold and visionary leadership, US Coast Guard tactical teams worked closely with its counterparts at the Departments of War, Department of Justice and State and used their specialized expertise to conduct these operations and conduct two safe, effective boardings within hours of each other.” 

US Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem announced the capture of Motor Tanker Bella 1 (Marinera) and Motor Taker Sophia in a post on X, on January 7, 2026. The image is a screenshot of the same. The post reads: "In two predawn operations today, the Coast Guard conducted back-to-back meticulously coordinated boarding of two “ghost fleet” tanker ships— one in the North Atlantic Sea and one in international waters near the Caribbean. Both vessels —the Motor Tanker Bella I and the Motor Taker Sophia—were either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it. Under President Trump’s bold and visionary leadership, US Coast Guard tactical teams worked closely with its counterparts at the Departments of War, Department of Justice and State and used their specialized expertise to conduct these operations and conduct two safe, effective boardings within hours of each other. One of these tankers, Motor Tanker Bella I, has been trying to evade the Coast Guard for weeks, even changing its flag and painting a new name on the hull while being pursued, in a desperate and failed attempt to escape justice. The heroic crew of the USCGC Munro pursued this vessel across the high seas and through treacherous storms— keeping diligent watch, and protecting our country with the determination and patriotism that make Americans proud. These brave men and women deserve our nation’s thanks for their selfless devotion to duty. The world’s criminals are on notice. You can run, but you can’t hide. We will never relent in our mission to protect the American people and disrupt the funding of narco terrorism wherever we find it, period. This is our country’s greatest fighting force at their best. This is America first at sea."
US Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem announced the capture of Motor Tanker Bella 1 (Marinera) and Motor Taker Sophia in a post on X, on January 7, 2026.X/@Sec_Noem

See Also: Trump Withdraws US Out of More Than 60 International Organisations, Including 31 UN-Linked Entities, Alleging They “No Longer Serve American Interests”

Another Ship - M/T Sophia Captured By The US Near The Caribbean Sea

The US Coast Guard also captured another ship in the international waters near the Caribbean sea - the Motor Taker Sophia, on the same allegations of transporting oil from Venezuela. According to a statement from the US Southern Command, which oversees U.S. military activities in Latin America & Caribbean, the stateless, sanctioned ship M/T Sophia was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean sea. “The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition.”, the statement further reads.

The image is a screenshot of the US Southern Command post on X. The post reads: "In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident. The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition. Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our Homeland and restore security and strength across the Americas."
The US Coast Guard captured another ship in the international waters near the Caribbean sea - the Motor Taker Sophia.X/@Southcom

US Sanctions On Venezuelan Oil Production And Exports

The Marinera vessel was previously flagged by the US military forces on charges of transporting illicit oil from Venezuela. According to a report from the The New York Times on December 21, 2026, Marinera was heading from Iran to Venezuela to pick up oil, when it came on the radar of the US. The US has previously applied several sanctions on Venezuela for production and transportation of oil, leading to the US Coast Guard attempting to seize the ship, stating that the vessel did not have a valid national flag, rendering it stateless. 

However, the vessel, then named Bella 1, rejected the US interference and interception, and proceeded to move towards the Atlantic Ocean, with the US in pursuit. After a series of chase and escape sequences, the crew painted a Russian flag on the vessel, named it Marinera and the ship was officially added to the Russian ship database. Russia claimed the ship as its own, and registered a formal diplomatic request to the US, to stop chasing the ship.

See Also: Convicted Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Free on Parole For The 15th Time, Opposition Flags ‘Selective Justice’

Russia: The Move Violates International Laws

Russia has strongly condemned the move, stating it is an assault on their ship, which violates international laws. According to a report from The Indian Express, citing Russian media reports, Alexey Zhuravlev (a State Duma deputy of Russia and first deputy head of the defense committee), stated on January 7, 2026, that the move was not short of piracy, the seizure of a Russian civilian vessel by the US in international waters. He added that Russia needs to provide an appropriate military response, attacking with torpedoes and sinking a couple of American boats. He further mentioned: “There is no doubt that we must respond swiftly - our military doctrine even envisages the use of nuclear weapons in response to such an attack.”

According to a report from the Russian media RT International on January 7, 2026, the Transport Ministry of Russia confirmed the seizure of the oil tanker Marinera by the US. The report further adds that Russia’s Foreign Ministry has taken a note of the situation, closely monitoring it, and the ministry urged the US to ensure a humane and dignified treatment of the captured ship’s crew, and allow them to return home as soon as possible.

The image shows US Coast Guard unifromed soldiers overlooking at a ship from a helicopter.
North Atlantic Ocean
us coast guard
US Department of Justice

