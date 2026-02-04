Ghaziabad Mass Suicide: “Korea Is Our Life,” Wrote Three Minor Sisters Before Jumping to Their Deaths From Ninth Floor

The exact reason for the suicide has not been officially confirmed, but the note left by the sisters has provided some clues for investigators. The victims’ father, Chetan Kumar, told IANS that he was devastated after reading the suicide note left by his young daughters, who had allegedly fallen victim to online gaming addiction.

See Also: 42-Year-Old Kerala Man Dies by Suicide After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment in a Viral Video; Sparks Online Firestorm, Probe Underway

The note, he said, contained a message addressed to him, which read, “Sorry, Papa… we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, and you can't make us leave it. That’s why we are committing suicide.”

Kumar stated that he was unaware of his daughters’ online gaming habits and whether they had been compelled to perform any tasks. He urged others not to allow their children to play online games. He further told IANS, “Whatever happened is quite bad. I would say, please don’t let your children play games. We never know what tasks they may be given… We didn’t know this.”

He also expressed regret, saying that if he had been aware of the situation, “then it would not have happened.” “I don’t know which games those were. We just didn’t know. If we had known, we would not have let them play those games,” Kumar said.

ACP Atul Kumar stated that the girls were taken to Loni Hospital after their horrific fall from the ninth floor of the building. According to media reports, the girls mostly stayed at home and were not attending school regularly.

In 2025, a 12-year-old boy named Sebastian Cizman died after attempting to recreate a hanging scene from Netflix’s popular series Squid Game. Cizman was found dead in Glasshoughton, West Yorkshire. According to investigators, he was known as a prankster among his close circle of friends.

Shortly before his tragic death, he was playing in the garden with his cousins. It is believed that he was attempting a dangerous online challenge that involves choking oneself until losing consciousness. The recent Ghaziabad mass suicide case has once again highlighted the growing risk posed by the influence of online content and mobile games on minors.

Suggested Reading: