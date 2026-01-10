Harish Singh Mahar – A Disabled Staffer at Delhi’s Saket Court Takes His Own Life in a Tragic Incident, Cites Excessive Work Pressure in Suicide Note

Key Points:
A Delhi Court staffer, Harish Singh Mahar, a 35-year-old disabled Ahlmad, committed suicide on January 9, 2026, at Saket Court. Police said he died by jumping from a building, and a suicide note was recovered.
In his suicide note, Mahar stated that he faced suicidal thoughts since becoming an Ahlmad due to a huge work burden. He mentioned that being 60 per cent handicapped, the job became too tough for him. He also requested the High Court to give light work to physically handicapped people.
Following his death, lawyers and court staff protested inside the Saket Court complex, demanding justice and better workload distribution. Court staff highlighted severe understaffing, saying one person handled the work of three and Delhi courts faced a shortage of about 3,000 clerical staff.
A disturbing incident has come to light, where a Delhi Court staffer committed suicide due to severe work pressure. The incident is from the Delhi’s Saket Court, where Harish Singh Mahar, a 35 year old disabled Ahlmad (Court Clerk), took his own life on Friday, January 9, 2026. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan, for the South District of the Delhi Police, said that according to the investigations conducted so far, Harish Singh Mahar died by jumping from a building in Saket Court Complex. He also added that a suicide note had been found, and further probe was being conducted.
Harish Singh Mahar had been working as an Ahlmad since 2010. Prior to his demise, he was working in a digital traffic court. The suicide note left by him stated that ever since he became an Ahlmad, he was surrounded by suicidal thoughts. The note also stated that he was 60% handicapped, and that the job became too tough for him, citing the huge amount of work burden.
Furthermore, the suicide note also read that he could not even take early retirement as his work pension and savings would only be redeemed by him at 60 years of age. Concluding the note, Mahar requested the High Court to give light work to physically handicapped people, so nobody else would have to suffer like him.
Speaking to the media in the court premises, a lawyer stated that they heard a loud thud around 10 am on January 9, 2026, following which many rushed to the spot. People saw Harish Singh Mahar lying dead on the ground, and he was immediately rushed to PSRI Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Former Bar Association Secretary Advocate Dhir Singh Kasana, told the media that Mahar lived with his parents, a brother and a sister, and was a cheerful person. He said that it was a drastic state of affairs, leading to exhaustive work pressure on court clerks, where one person was handling the work of three people.
Following the news of Harish Singh Mahar’s death, several lawyers, court clerks and staffers held a protest inside the Saket Court complex, demanding justice for him.
The protesters held posters reading “Justice For Harish”, and also shouted the same slogan. Talking to reporters in the court premises, a senior lawyer said that it was the Court’s responsibility to properly allocate and distribute work to Ahlmads, so that they don’t feel overwhelmed by their work. An Ahlmad is an important person for the Court, and the Court should properly address the serious situation of under-staffing, he added.
Addressing the media, a junior lawyer said that it was important for the court authorities to consider reducing workloads on lower level clerks, as it led to tremendous mental pressure and psychological crisis. She also added that mental health counselling should be provided, and easily receivable salary benefits should be provided too. Saket Court Association’s secretary Anil Basoya, addressing the media, said that the workload was excessive due to a major shortage of staff. Another court staffer told the media that there was about a shortage of 3000 clerical staff in Delhi’s courts, amounting to unrealistic work pressure on a single person.
Following the developments, The District and Sessions Courts Employees’ Welfare Association of Delhi issued a letter stating its member to abstain from working in the National Lok Adalat session scheduled for January 10, 2026 in all districts of Delhi, demanding justice for Mahar’s death.
