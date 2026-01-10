Harish Singh Mahar – A Disabled Staffer at Delhi’s Saket Court Takes His Own Life in a Tragic Incident, Cites Excessive Work Pressure in Suicide Note

Excessive Work Pressure Claimed Harish Singh Mahar's Life

A disturbing incident has come to light, where a Delhi Court staffer committed suicide due to severe work pressure. The incident is from the Delhi’s Saket Court, where Harish Singh Mahar, a 35 year old disabled Ahlmad (Court Clerk), took his own life on Friday, January 9, 2026. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan, for the South District of the Delhi Police, said that according to the investigations conducted so far, Harish Singh Mahar died by jumping from a building in Saket Court Complex. He also added that a suicide note had been found, and further probe was being conducted.

Harish Singh Mahar had been working as an Ahlmad since 2010. Prior to his demise, he was working in a digital traffic court. The suicide note left by him stated that ever since he became an Ahlmad, he was surrounded by suicidal thoughts. The note also stated that he was 60% handicapped, and that the job became too tough for him, citing the huge amount of work burden.

Furthermore, the suicide note also read that he could not even take early retirement as his work pension and savings would only be redeemed by him at 60 years of age. Concluding the note, Mahar requested the High Court to give light work to physically handicapped people, so nobody else would have to suffer like him.

