Lucknow Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband’s ‘Bandariya’ Remark During Family Conversation, Probe Ongoing

Family members said that Tannu was pursuing modelling and was very sensitive about her appearance and career. They believe the remark may have emotionally affected her. Rahul told police that the family had been joking earlier in the day and that he later stepped out to bring food.

When Rahul returned, he asked Anjali to call Tannu for dinner. Anjali went to her room but found the door locked from inside. After calling out several times and receiving no response, she looked through a window and saw Tannu hanging from the ceiling.

Rahul and nearby residents rushed to the spot, forced open the door, and brought Tannu down. She was immediately taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.