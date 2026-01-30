Lucknow Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband’s ‘Bandariya’ Remark During Family Conversation, Probe Ongoing

Tannu Singh was found dead at her home in Indiranagar, Lucknow, after allegedly being emotionally hurt by a remark made by her husband
After leaving the room upset, she locked herself inside, and later her family found her hanging. She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead
Police conducted a post-mortem and handed over the body to the family. No formal complaint has been filed yet
On January 28, 2026, Wednesday, a woman from Indiranagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow was found dead by suicide by hanging. The woman was identified as Tannu Singh, who allegedly died at her residence after being hurt by a remark made by her husband. Tannu lived with her husband Rahul Srivastava, an auto-rickshaw driver, in Indiranagar.
According to police and relatives, the family had returned home that evening after visiting a relative in Sitapur. After reaching home, Rahul, Tannu, her sister Anjali, and Anjali’s son Abhay were sitting together and talking casually. During the conversation, Rahul allegedly referred to Tannu as “bandariya.” The comment reportedly upset her, after which she quietly left the room and went into another room.
Family members said that Tannu was pursuing modelling and was very sensitive about her appearance and career. They believe the remark may have emotionally affected her. Rahul told police that the family had been joking earlier in the day and that he later stepped out to bring food.
When Rahul returned, he asked Anjali to call Tannu for dinner. Anjali went to her room but found the door locked from inside. After calling out several times and receiving no response, she looked through a window and saw Tannu hanging from the ceiling.
Rahul and nearby residents rushed to the spot, forced open the door, and brought Tannu down. She was immediately taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Police from Indiranagar reached the scene and took the body into custody for examination. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. Officials said that no written complaint has been filed so far, and no case has been registered at present. The matter is still under investigation.
Family members said that Tannu and Rahul had married about four years ago in a love marriage that was later accepted by both families. The couple had no children, and Tannu remained deeply interested in modelling.
Police stated that they are continuing to investigate all aspects of the case. Further legal action will be taken if the family submits a formal complaint in the future.
