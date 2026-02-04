“Modern problems require modern solutions”: Meerut Woman’s Fake Emergency Call to the Police Leads to the Clean Drain, Sparks Online Debate

An incident from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has gained public attention and gone viral on social media. A video related to the incident has triggered widespread discussion online. It involves a woman whose actions resulted in a clogged drain in her area being cleaned. However, the method she used was unusual and controversial.

According to local residents, the woman called the administration and claimed that her child had fallen into the drain. After receiving the call, police and municipal teams rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation. Officials searched the drain for nearly three hours, removing garbage and sludge to get a clearer view. The drain, which had been clogged for years, was completely cleaned during the operation.