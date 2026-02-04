“Modern problems require modern solutions”: Meerut Woman’s Fake Emergency Call to the Police Leads to the Clean Drain, Sparks Online Debate

A woman in Meerut made a false emergency call claiming her child had fallen into a drain, prompting a rescue operation.
During the three-hour search, authorities removed years of garbage and sludge, resulting in the complete cleaning of the clogged drain.
The police later discovered that the complaint was false and was a deliberate attempt to draw attention to the long-pending sanitation problem in the area.
An incident from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has gained public attention and gone viral on social media. A video related to the incident has triggered widespread discussion online. It involves a woman whose actions resulted in a clogged drain in her area being cleaned. However, the method she used was unusual and controversial.
According to local residents, the woman called the administration and claimed that her child had fallen into the drain. After receiving the call, police and municipal teams rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation. Officials searched the drain for nearly three hours, removing garbage and sludge to get a clearer view. The drain, which had been clogged for years, was completely cleaned during the operation.
Later, the investigation revealed that there was no baby in the drain and that the woman was aware of this. The incident was a deliberate attempt to draw attention to the long-pending sanitation problem in the area.
While her false claim raised serious questions and attracted criticism for filing a fake report, it also led to the long-clogged drain being fully cleaned. Local residents said they had complained many times earlier, but no action was taken by the authorities. The drain remained in poor condition for a long time, and work was completed only after this dramatic incident.
The incident received mixed reactions on social media. Some users criticised the woman for spreading false information, while others praised her for her cleverness. Several people described her action as “smart” and a reflection of public helplessness. Others warned that such methods are dangerous and irresponsible.
One user commented and called her a “real climate activist.” Another criticised the government, writing, “When citizens have to invent emergencies just to get basic civic work done, that’s both hilarious and deeply concerning. If only accountability worked without the drama.” Another user wrote, “Modern problems require modern solutions.”
Some users also questioned the role of authorities. One person wrote, “So this is also among the duties of the police? Wow!” Another commented, “Indian jugaad just discovered crowdsourced sanitation. Unethical? Yes. Effective? Unfortunately, also yes.” Several users referred to the “boy who cried wolf” story, warning that real emergencies might not be taken seriously in the future. Many also questioned why the municipal corporation failed to maintain cleanliness despite having sufficient resources.
Suggested Reading: