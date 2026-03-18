14 Arrested in Varanasi for ‘Iftar Party’ Atop Boat on Ganga, Citing ‘Hurt Religious Sentiments’

Key Points
Fourteen men were arrested in Varanasi after a video showed them holding an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga and allegedly consuming chicken biryani.
A complaint by a BJP youth wing leader alleged that throwing food leftovers into the river hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, for whom the Ganga holds deep significance.
The accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, with investigations ongoing.
Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 14 men in Varanasi for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after they organised an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga River on 16 March 2026.
The arrests were made after a video of the gathering circulated widely on social media, prompting a police investigation. Authorities said the group, all in their twenties and local residents working at saree shops in the city, were identified through the footage and taken into custody. The video showed the men consuming non-vegetarian food as part of the ‘iftar party’.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Pratap Singh said that action was initiated after verifying the video and receiving a formal complaint. “We are currently investigating the motive and questioning them. Action is being taken against the accused in accordance with the law,” he said.
The FIR was filed at the Kotwali police station based on a complaint by Rajat Jaiswal, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s city unit chief. In his complaint, Jaiswal alleged that the Ganga holds profound religious significance for followers of Sanatan Dharma and that the actions of the accused had hurt public sentiment.
He claimed that after consuming chicken biryani, the participants disposed of leftovers into the water. Jaiswal asserted that this appeared to be intended to hurt religious sentiments.
Police have invoked multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including provisions related to injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion, deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and promoting enmity between different groups. Additional charges include public nuisance and the use of false evidence, along with provisions under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.
The complainant also called for action against the boat operator involved in the incident, including the possibility of cancelling the vessel’s licence. Police said the investigation is ongoing and that further action will be taken in accordance with legal procedures. Officials are also examining the circumstances under which the gathering was organised and shared online.
The arrests come amid heightened scrutiny of activities perceived to affect communal harmony ahead of Eid al-Fitr on 20-21 March 2026. Activists and Opposition politicians have criticised the action, calling it discriminatory.
Officials have reiterated that the matter is under investigation and that all aspects, including intent and the role of those involved in organising the gathering, are being examined.
[DS]
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