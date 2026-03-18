14 Arrested in Varanasi for ‘Iftar Party’ Atop Boat on Ganga, Citing ‘Hurt Religious Sentiments’

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 14 men in Varanasi for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after they organised an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga River on 16 March 2026.

The arrests were made after a video of the gathering circulated widely on social media, prompting a police investigation. Authorities said the group, all in their twenties and local residents working at saree shops in the city, were identified through the footage and taken into custody. The video showed the men consuming non-vegetarian food as part of the ‘iftar party’.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Pratap Singh said that action was initiated after verifying the video and receiving a formal complaint. “We are currently investigating the motive and questioning them. Action is being taken against the accused in accordance with the law,” he said.

The FIR was filed at the Kotwali police station based on a complaint by Rajat Jaiswal, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s city unit chief. In his complaint, Jaiswal alleged that the Ganga holds profound religious significance for followers of Sanatan Dharma and that the actions of the accused had hurt public sentiment.

He claimed that after consuming chicken biryani, the participants disposed of leftovers into the water. Jaiswal asserted that this appeared to be intended to hurt religious sentiments.