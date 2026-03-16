“One-Time Magnanimity”: SC Quashes Case Against Ashoka University Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad for “Objectionable” Posts on Op Sindoor After Haryana Govt Declines Prosecution Sanction

The case originated from social media posts made by Mahmudabad in the context of Operation Sindoor, India’s cross border military response following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

In his post, Mahmudabad had condemned Pakistan’s terror network, adding that India would dismantle it itself, before going on to criticise warmongering online. He asked that those praising Colonel Sofiya Qureshi for leading the press briefing on Operation Sindoor also stand up for the victims of mob lynchings and hate crimes within India. He concluded his post by pointing to the communalism entrenched in Indian politics, saying that “optics must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it's just hypocrisy.”

The posts drew criticism and led to criminal complaints alleging that his remarks endangered national sovereignty and could disturb communal harmony. Two FIRs were registered against him in Haryana’s Sonipat district. One complaint was filed by Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia and another by a village sarpanch.

The FIRs invoked multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 152 related to acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, Section 196 concerning promotion of enmity between groups, and Section 353 dealing with statements leading to public mischief. Another provision related to insulting the modesty of a woman was also cited.

Mahmudabad was arrested by Haryana Police on 18 May 2025 and spent three days in custody before approaching the Supreme Court. Mahmudabad had challenged both the FIRs and his arrest before the SC, arguing that his social media posts did not constitute a criminal offence. His arrest had drawn criticism from several academicians and political figures at the time.

In May 2025, the apex court granted him interim bail while allowing the investigation to continue. The court had also directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team comprising three senior IPS officers to examine the language used in the social media posts, suspecting it amounted to dog whistling.

A chargesheet in the case was filed in August 2025. However, prosecution required prior sanction from the Haryana government for certain offences invoked in the FIRs. The state had not granted the sanction for several months, prompting the SC stay proceedings against the professor.

During hearings in January 2026, the Bench suggested that the state could decline sanction as a “one time gesture of magnanimity” and bring the case to a close. The court noted that the professor, being a “highly learned” academic, was expected to exercise prudence in future statements, particularly during sensitive situations.

Nearly a year since the incident, the case now stands formally closed.