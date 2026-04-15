19 Arrested Following Clashes Over Alleged Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue in Lakhimpur Kheri

Key Points:
Violent clashes broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Ambedkar Jayanti after a dispute over the unauthorized installation of a Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue.
The disagreement escalated into stone-pelting and attacks on police vehicles, leading authorities to register two FIRs and arrest 19 individuals so far.
This comes ahead of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launching a new project to safely install and protect Ambedkar statues across all 75 districts.
Violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14, 2026. Clashes broke out between locals and the police regarding the alleged vandalism of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Motipur village of the Bankeganj area. Incidents of stone pelting and arson also occurred, with a police vehicle reportedly set on fire.
As of April 15, 2026, official statements from the authorities state that two FIRs have been registered in the case and 19 people have been arrested so far. The police have also stated that the identification process for others involved in the violence is underway through social media videos and CCTV footage.
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The dispute reportedly began when a group of people were holding a ceremony celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. According to media reports, the event was taking place at a vacant government land, where a prior dispute was ongoing regarding the installation of a statue of Ambedkar.
Authorities state there was a prior agreement to only place a photograph for garlanding. However, a permanent statue was brought to the site, which was met with objections from another group that feared the move was an attempt to illegally grab the land.
A heated argument broke out among the people at the site, escalating further into a physical altercation. Police officials arrived and tried to defuse the situation but were met with violence from the agitated crowd. Ultimately, the police resorted to a lathi charge to de-escalate the situation and disperse the mob.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amit Kumar Rai, speaking to the media, said: “The dispute was over the land. People had planned to place a photo of the Baba Saheb and preside over the event. However, the village head tried to install a small statue of Ambedkar there. Some people objected to this, which led to an altercation. Police were informed, and when the personnel arrived, some people started pelting stones at the police. In defence, police used force to calm the situation.”
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On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually laid the foundation stone for the "Dr. Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana." This ₹403-crore project will fund the beautification, conservation, and installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statues across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In its first phase, the initiative will secure statues situated on public land by providing them with protective canopies, boundary walls, and improved surroundings, allowing people to pay their respects with dignity and without disruption.
(Rh/GP)
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