19 Arrested Following Clashes Over Alleged Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Root Of The Dispute

The dispute reportedly began when a group of people were holding a ceremony celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. According to media reports, the event was taking place at a vacant government land, where a prior dispute was ongoing regarding the installation of a statue of Ambedkar.

Authorities state there was a prior agreement to only place a photograph for garlanding. However, a permanent statue was brought to the site, which was met with objections from another group that feared the move was an attempt to illegally grab the land.

Escalation And Police Intervention

A heated argument broke out among the people at the site, escalating further into a physical altercation. Police officials arrived and tried to defuse the situation but were met with violence from the agitated crowd. Ultimately, the police resorted to a lathi charge to de-escalate the situation and disperse the mob.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amit Kumar Rai, speaking to the media, said: “The dispute was over the land. People had planned to place a photo of the Baba Saheb and preside over the event. However, the village head tried to install a small statue of Ambedkar there. Some people objected to this, which led to an altercation. Police were informed, and when the personnel arrived, some people started pelting stones at the police. In defence, police used force to calm the situation.”

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