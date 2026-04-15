‘Blatant Assault on Democracy’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Questions Centre’s Rushed Attempt to ‘Bulldoze’ Through Delimitation Bill; Threatens ‘Mass Agitation’ If State Interests Are Undermined

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Stalin further commented on the rushed timeline of the delimitation bill, questioning the centre’s act of ‘bulldozing’ through this amendment without clarity and consultation. He questioned the rationale behind convening the special Parliament session in a hurried manner, calling it a ‘blatant assault on the democracy’ and an attempt to a ‘direct assault on the rights of the states.’ "It is being forcibly convened in the midst of elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. In this session, the Union govt intends to bulldoze through a Constitutional amendment on delimitation," Stalin said.

Furthermore, the delamination bill, at the moment, is shrouded in secrecy, as the central government is yet to share the specifics regarding the delimitation bill, a fact that did not go unquestioned by the DMK Chief. "No explanation has been provided so far regarding the proposed Constitutional amendment. When such secrecy surrounds the process, it only strengthens the suspicion that grave danger lies beneath. The people of the southern states are gripped with deep concern," Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu CM isn't the only political leader to flag concerns in regard to this issue. Senior Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi too had raised similar concerns.

Calling the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats a ‘real contentious issue,’ Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, in a letter sent to the Prime Minister on Tuesday 14th April, 2026, called for an immediate implementation of the women’s quota in Lok Sabha Assemblies. Delimitations had been carried out in the past without changing the number of seats and “only changed boundaries of constituencies within states”, said the Telangana chief minister, adding that such an exercise can be undertaken.

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“If the exercise is conducted on a pro rata basis, without considering economic contribution and socio and human development outcomes, it “will lead to a severe and irreversible distortion in federal balance”, he stated.

Delimitation, which involves the process of redrawing boundaries of Lok Sabha and State Assembly constituencies, is done on a pro-rata basis (meaning according to proportion) to a state’s population, which means the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to each state must be adjusted based on changes in their population. Expressing fears that the delimitation exercise could mean the political dominance of northern states having large populations, Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu had complied with the Centre’s push for population control. “Is this now the punishment for having done what was asked of us with discipline?” he asked.

“Do not assume that, since this is an election period and attention is elsewhere, you can quietly carry out delimitation in Delhi. Do not even entertain that thought. I speak not merely as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, but as the leader of a great movement, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,” Stalin told Modi. “You will witness a Tamil Nadu that you have not seen before. India will once again witness the spirit of the DMK of the 1950s and 1960s. Do not mistake this for a threat. This is a warning,” Stalin said, referring to the massive protests that Tamil Nadu witnessed against Hindi imposition.

However, the CM has maintained that the DMK MP’s would partake in the upcoming session, stating that ‘this duty cannot be set aside even amid the campaigning for the Assembly elections in the state.