Maganoo Singh the Accused in the Roshan Khatoon Case was Granted Bail, Family Alleges Injustice

The family of the victim alleged that the situation escalated rapidly and that she was attacked by a group of villagers, including the mukhiya’s son. Khatoon sustained serious injuries in the assault and was later admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on March 1, 2026.

The victim’s family has also made serious allegations of religious humiliation during the attack. They claim that Khatoon was observing a fast at the time and, when she asked them for water as her condition worsened, she was denied help and was allegedly forced to consume a mixture of alcohol and urine. The family believes the attack was not only violent but also targeted her religious identity.

The case drew widespread attention after videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms, triggering shock, anger, and demands for strict action against those involved. Maganoo Singh is among 19 individuals named in the case, although he was the only one arrested initially.