Maganoo Singh the Accused in the Roshan Khatoon Case was Granted Bail, Family Alleges Injustice

Maganoo Singh, accused in Roshan Khatoon’s death, has been granted bail despite serious allegations of assault.
Family claims Khatoon was attacked, humiliated on religious grounds, and later died due to injuries.
Viral videos and celebrations after bail have intensified anger, with the family questioning the justice system.
The Madhubani district case accused who was involved in the death of Roshan Khatoon has been granted bail, sparking outrage and renewed questions over the handling of the case. Maganoo Singh was released on bail in connection with Khatoon’s death, which followed an alleged assault in Amhi village under the Ghoghardiha block in February 2026.
According to reports, Roshan Khatoon had gone to the residence of the village head to resolve an ongoing family dispute. However, instead of receiving help, she was allegedly attacked. Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, reportedly showing Singh, the village head’s son, tying her to a pole during the assault.
The family of the victim alleged that the situation escalated rapidly and that she was attacked by a group of villagers, including the mukhiya’s son. Khatoon sustained serious injuries in the assault and was later admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on March 1, 2026.
The victim’s family has also made serious allegations of religious humiliation during the attack. They claim that Khatoon was observing a fast at the time and, when she asked them for water as her condition worsened, she was denied help and was allegedly forced to consume a mixture of alcohol and urine. The family believes the attack was not only violent but also targeted her religious identity.
The case drew widespread attention after videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms, triggering shock, anger, and demands for strict action against those involved. Maganoo Singh is among 19 individuals named in the case, although he was the only one arrested initially.
Following his release on bail, tensions escalated further. The videos and images are circulating online where his supporters are shown celebrating Singh’s release, raising slogans and welcoming him publicly, which has deepened the victim's family's distress.
Reacting to the development, Khatoon’s brother-in-law, Shamsher Mansoori, expressed anguish and questioned the court’s decision. “What happened, I don’t understand… we were in court. Then we heard that the magistrate had granted bail. On what basis was bail given?” he said to the Observer Post. He also alleged irregularities in the legal process and said the family has lost faith in the justice system, demanding a fair and transparent investigation into the case.
[VP]
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