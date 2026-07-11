DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Women Should Become Expert Mothers Before Becoming IAS and Teachers,” UP Governor Anandiben Patel’s Convocation Speech Sparks Debate

UTTAR PRADESH GOVERNOR ANANDIBEN PATEL’S CONVOCATION SPEECH at a Kanpur university has sparked a massive backlash and debate, after she shared some controversial thoughts about women’s role in the society before and after their marriage. On Thursday, June 9, 2026, speaking at the convocation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Patel addressed young graduates and advised them to “learn to cook good food” and urged women to become “expert mothers” before aiming to become IAS officers or teachers. Her remarks have sparked widespread outrage online, with many terming her and older women in general as “guard dogs of the patriarchy.”

During her convocation address, Patel advised women to balance their career and family responsibilities after marriage. “Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother. Everyone should know how to cook the food prepared at home,” she said. Patel future added women should continue their education post-marriage, and to utilize their skills in “nation-building.”

Patel also urged parents to take a more active participation in their children’s lives, adding that their role doesn't stop with school and college admissions. She highlighted how parental involvement is necessary to ensure that children don't run away from their home and elope owing to conflicts regarding their relationships. “Parents should know what their children are doing after they enter educational institutions. Even a small lapse in supervision can adversely affect their future,” she remarked.

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Patel expressed concern over the rising incidents of domestic violence and crimes against women, and emphasised that education should go beyond academic excellence. “If degrees are increasing but society continues to witness such crimes, it reflects the true state of our education. Moral values are as important as academic knowledge,” she said.

Earlier, when Patel was serving as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, she had advised school students, including girls, to learn cooking skills alongside their academics, and to take pride in them.

Social media reacts to Anandiben Patel’s convocation speech

Anandiben Patel’s convocation speech has divided the internet in its stance, while many are appreciating her advice about parental responsibility, others have argued why she is only preaching women about what they ought to do after marriage.

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Some users have come in defense of Patel’s ‘expert mothers’ comment, highlighting how motherhood is as tough a job as being an IAS officer. One user commented: “A mother’s duty is 10X tough compared to an IAS duty. So, I am agreeing with her statement without giving scope to any controversy." Another wrote, “Becoming an excellent mother is a far superior achievement than corporate wage slavery. What’s the point of being a cog in the wheel for an organisation that can fire you anytime when you can literally shape an entire civilization through motherhood.”

Another side of the internet didn't quite agree with Patel’s supposed misogynistic and pro-patriarchy remarks, querying why only women are subjected to these types of remarks. Many also questioned her lack of remarks towards men. “Men should also be ‘good fathers’ before IAS and teachers then,” one user commented.

“Victim blaming as usual. Patriarchy wouldn’t be this strong if they didn’t have some women on their side,” read another comment. A female user replied: society hamesha hume hi kyu batati rehti hai ki kya banna h kya nahi? (Why does society always keep telling us only what to become and what not to become?)

(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)