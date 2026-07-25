Three Sisters—Saroj, Savitri and Santosh—Marry One Man, Vikas; Reports Claim One Sister Is a Minor

IN A SHOCKING CASE from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, three sisters have reportedly married the same man and allegedly stated that they did not want to live apart from each other after marriage. According to reports, the three sisters—Saroj (20), Savitri (19), and Santosh (18)—are content creators and married their cameraman, Vikas Khadakvanshi (20), on July 17, 2026, at the Chamunda Mata Temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Several videos of their wedding have gone viral on the internet, with users calling it "hilarious" and "unusual." However, the latest reports suggest that one of the sisters, Santosh alias Chavi, who claimed to be 18 years old, is reportedly 15, according to her educational records. The videos of their wedding ceremony have been making the rounds on several social media platforms. They show the three sisters from Dhoruya village in Uttar Pradesh tying the knot with a single man in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

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In the videos, Vikas is seen applying vermilion to the brides after performing all the relevant wedding rituals. The brides are the daughters of Ramesh from the Hasanpur Assembly constituency, as reported by India Today. According to reports, Ramesh is a farmer. The sisters have a strong social media presence across Instagram and Facebook, where they began posting content online. However, it was their video of marrying the same man that reportedly went viral, gaining widespread traction on social media, with netizens commenting, "Gajab hai."

Reports Claim one of the three sisters is a Minor

As per a report by The Times of India, the viral video caught the attention of the authorities, prompting a verification that reportedly revealed Santosh's age was not what she had claimed it to be. The report further stated, citing officials, that Santosh's educational records show she was born in 2011, making her a minor and therefore ineligible for marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

According to reports, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has sought a report on the circumstances under which the marriage was conducted. As part of the investigation, the police stated that the statements of the families will also be recorded. "We are verifying all documents and evidence. Appropriate sections related to child marriage and other applicable provisions will be invoked after the inquiry. Whoever is found responsible for facilitating or participating in an illegal child marriage will face legal action," said Hasanpur Circle Officer Pankaj Tyagi.

At first, users believed that the videos of their marriage were merely scripted content uploaded on social media. It was later clarified by the sisters that their marriage to the cameraperson was not scripted but real. Saroj stated that they married the same man because they had lived together their entire lives and did not want to live apart after marriage. She said, "When we realised that marriage would separate us, we even thought of ending our lives. Later, we decided that instead of dying, we would stay together and marry one man. We are all adults and took this decision willingly."



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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