Who is Haji Khalil? 70-Year-Old SP Leader Accused of Fourth Marriage to a 20-Year-Old Woman

Nazreen, who claims to be Haji Khalil's second wife, alleges that the 70-year-old former SP councillor secretly married 20-year-old Yasmin, making it his fourth marriage.
Nazreen claims Khalil is attempting to transfer property worth nearly ₹50 crore to Yasmin. She has also alleged harassment, death threats, and being forced out of the house.
Khalil has denied all allegations, claiming Nazreen is his late brother's wife and that the accusations are part of a property dispute. Ghaziabad Police are investigating the marriage, property, and domestic violence allegations.
HAJI KHALIL, a 70-year-old Samajwadi Party leader and former councillor, has come under fresh controversy. Khalil, who lives in the Kaila Bhatta area under the Kotwali police station limits in Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi, has been accused by a woman named Nazreen of marrying a 20-year-old woman, Yasmin. Nazreen claims she is Khalil's second wife and alleges that his marriage to Yasmin is his fourth marriage.
According to Nazreen, she married Khalil in 1991 as his second wife, but she was allegedly unaware of his previous marriage at the time. She claimed that Khalil did not disclose that he was already married and had eight children with his first wife. Nazreen said that she later learned the truth after their marriage. She and Khalil have three children together—two daughters and a son. However, she alleged that the story did not end there.
Nazreen further claimed that Khalil married for the third time in 2010. According to her, when that marriage did not result in children, he divorced his third wife through triple talaq and allegedly forced her to leave the house. She also alleged that while serving as the manager of a school a few years ago, Khalil met Yasmin, who was reportedly a student there, and later married the 20-year-old woman.
According to a report by Navbharat Times, Nazreen alleged in her complaint that Khalil has a pattern of marrying women, having children with them, and later abandoning them or forcing them out of the house. These allegations have not been established in court, and police have stated that the matter is under investigation.
With the arrival of the new bride, Yasmin, the dispute reportedly escalated into a property conflict. According to Navbharat Times, Nazreen claimed that Haji Khalil owns property worth nearly ₹50 crore and is attempting to transfer a large portion of it to Yasmin. However, some other reports state that the disputed property was inherited by Nazreen as dowry and that she is opposing any attempt to transfer it.
Nazreen further alleged that when she objected, she and her son were thrown out of the house and threatened with death. She sought police protection for herself and her children. She later approached the Commissioner's Office and submitted a complaint alleging harassment, property-related wrongdoing, and threats to her life. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, Haji Khalil has denied all the allegations. He claimed that Nazreen is not his wife but the widow of his elder brother. Khalil described the allegations as an attempt to grab his property and maintained that there is no truth in the accusations against him. Nazreen and her son later submitted a written complaint to Additional Commissioner of Police Jayakaran Nayyar seeking action.
Khalil served as a councillor from the Islamnagar ward on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 1995 and 2000. He has also faced controversies in the past. Earlier reports alleged that he had illegally occupied municipal land worth several crores, on which a madrasa, a mosque, and shops were reportedly constructed. Following an inquiry, notices were issued, and some of the alleged encroachments were removed. Those allegations are separate from the present dispute.
Police officials have confirmed that they have received the complaint and are investigating the matter from multiple angles, including the alleged fourth marriage, domestic violence allegations, property disputes, and related claims. Officials also stated that there is an ongoing property dispute connected to the case and that the parties have been involved in a long-standing legal dispute, with related matters already pending before the court.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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