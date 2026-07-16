Who is Haji Khalil? 70-Year-Old SP Leader Accused of Fourth Marriage to a 20-Year-Old Woman

Nazreen further claimed that Khalil married for the third time in 2010. According to her, when that marriage did not result in children, he divorced his third wife through triple talaq and allegedly forced her to leave the house. She also alleged that while serving as the manager of a school a few years ago, Khalil met Yasmin, who was reportedly a student there, and later married the 20-year-old woman.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, Nazreen alleged in her complaint that Khalil has a pattern of marrying women, having children with them, and later abandoning them or forcing them out of the house. These allegations have not been established in court, and police have stated that the matter is under investigation.

Haji Khalil Property Dispute with Second Wife

With the arrival of the new bride, Yasmin, the dispute reportedly escalated into a property conflict. According to Navbharat Times, Nazreen claimed that Haji Khalil owns property worth nearly ₹50 crore and is attempting to transfer a large portion of it to Yasmin. However, some other reports state that the disputed property was inherited by Nazreen as dowry and that she is opposing any attempt to transfer it.

Nazreen further alleged that when she objected, she and her son were thrown out of the house and threatened with death. She sought police protection for herself and her children. She later approached the Commissioner's Office and submitted a complaint alleging harassment, property-related wrongdoing, and threats to her life. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation into the matter.