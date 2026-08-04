School Kids Terrified After Lucknow Van Allegedly Attacked During Kanwar Yatra; Ghaziabad, Meerut Schools Shut

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ON MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2026, an incident in Lucknow frightened several students travelling in a school van. The students were allegedly attacked after a minor road accident involving a group of Kanwariyas. The incident took place at Charak Crossing under the Chowk police station area in Lucknow. Some media reports claimed that the youths taking part in the Kanwar Yatra threw stones at the van. However, the identity of the youths has not yet been confirmed, and the police investigation is underway.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the school van applied sudden brakes due to rain. Three motorcycles carrying six Kanwariyas were travelling behind the van, and one of the motorcycles rammed into the vehicle because of the sudden braking. This led to a minor collision between the two vehicles.
Following the collision, the Kanwariyas allegedly became angry and started punching the windows of the van. Police said the six Kanwariyas travelling on three motorcycles damaged the rear windshield and side mirror of the school van before fleeing the spot. While some media reports claimed that stone-pelting took place, the police have denied these allegations.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Kumar said that CCTV footage is helping the police investigate the case. According to Kumar, videos from the area captured the motorcycles involved, allowing police to identify their registration numbers. He said that a case will be registered against those responsible and legal action will be taken. However, he denied reports claiming that stones were thrown at the school vehicle.
While the incident unfolded, the children were inside the van. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and none of the students sustained any injuries. However, the incident was traumatic for the children. In videos shared on social media, several students can be seen standing outside the van with fear visible on their faces. Police personnel stationed nearby rushed to the spot after noticing the commotion, but by the time they arrived, the Kanwariyas had already fled.
In a separate development, the District Magistrate ordered that all schools, colleges, universities, and technical institutions in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district will remain closed from August 4 to August 12, 2026. The decision follows the arrival of the holy month of Shravan (Sawan) and the annual Kanwar Yatra, during which lakhs of devotees travel across northern India.
The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage in which devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas, walk barefoot wearing saffron clothes to collect holy water from the Ganga River in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and offer it at Shiva temples. This year's yatra is being held from July 30 to August 11, 2026.
Due to the heavy movement of Kanwariyas, the closure orders were issued by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) following directions from the District Magistrate to ensure students' safety and help manage traffic during the pilgrimage. According to the official order dated August 3, the closure applies to all educational institutions affiliated with the Basic Education Board, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE, other recognised boards, and the Madrasa Board.
The order also extends to government and private colleges, universities, and technical institutions operating in the district. However, institutions with pre-scheduled examinations have been allowed to conduct them according to the existing timetable.
Apart from Ghaziabad, schools in Meerut have also been ordered to remain closed until August 12, 2026, after District Magistrate V. K. Singh directed the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, and technical institutions in the district.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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