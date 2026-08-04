School Kids Terrified After Lucknow Van Allegedly Attacked During Kanwar Yatra; Ghaziabad, Meerut Schools Shut

Following the collision, the Kanwariyas allegedly became angry and started punching the windows of the van. Police said the six Kanwariyas travelling on three motorcycles damaged the rear windshield and side mirror of the school van before fleeing the spot. While some media reports claimed that stone-pelting took place, the police have denied these allegations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Kumar said that CCTV footage is helping the police investigate the case. According to Kumar, videos from the area captured the motorcycles involved, allowing police to identify their registration numbers. He said that a case will be registered against those responsible and legal action will be taken. However, he denied reports claiming that stones were thrown at the school vehicle.

While the incident unfolded, the children were inside the van. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and none of the students sustained any injuries. However, the incident was traumatic for the children. In videos shared on social media, several students can be seen standing outside the van with fear visible on their faces. Police personnel stationed nearby rushed to the spot after noticing the commotion, but by the time they arrived, the Kanwariyas had already fled.