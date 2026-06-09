Varanasi Municipal Corporation to Shift 350-400 Meat and Fish Shops to City Outskirts

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has decided to shift around 350-400 meat and fish shops from the city to five designated locations on the outskirts
Municipal officials have identified Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avleshpur, and Shivpur for the relocation project
Shop owners fear losing customers, while Congress leaders have criticized the move as unconstitutional, arguing that it threatens the livelihoods of those dependent on the trade.
ON SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 2026, officials said, as quoted by The Hindu, that the Varanasi Municipal Corporation decided to shift all meat and fish shops to designated sites on the outskirts as part of sanitation and urban management initiatives. All the shops that were earlier operating within the city will now be shifted to the outskirts to reduce inconvenience.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the municipal corporation’s governing body held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Town Hall building in Maidagin, Varanasi. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari. Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said that discussions related to several issues took place during the meeting.
They spoke about city development, public welfare, and other issues and decided to systematically relocate the meat and fish shops. Municipal officials said the move is intended to streamline the functioning of meat and fish markets while addressing concerns related to cleanliness and congestion in the city. Mr. Srivastava stated that around 350 to 400 meat and fish shops currently operate within the municipal limits.
Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal informed the house that a total of five locations have been identified in the initial stage of the project. These places include Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avleshpur, and Shivpur, all of which are located near the city so that residents can easily access them, officials said.
As per the authorities, the decision to relocate these businesses will help improve waste management and enhance sanitation in the area, while keeping in mind that people can easily access them.
Corporator Gulshan Ali said during the meeting that a similar proposal had been placed before the civic body nearly a year ago but was never implemented effectively. He also raised concerns regarding the annual closure of meat shops during the holy month of Shravan, noting that such restrictions adversely affect the livelihoods of those engaged in the trade.
Responding to the issue, Commissioner Nagpal assured the members that land had already been identified for the relocation project and that the process would begin soon. Mayor Ashok Tiwari also said, as quoted by India Today, that the civic body aims to complete the relocation exercise within the next six months. He also stated that the existing meat and fish shops operating within the city lack proper authorization. Tiwari argued that shifting these shops to designated locations outside the city is important, as Varanasi is a major tourist destination.
While the decision is aimed at improving sanitation, it has drawn criticism from traders and opposition leaders. Many shop owners fear that relocation outside the city could reduce customer access and negatively impact their businesses. Congress also termed the move unconstitutional, saying that the right to livelihood is a fundamental right and that “it amounts to depriving a large population of their means of survival,” The Hindu quoted Congress national secretary Shahnawaz Alam as saying.
[VP]
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