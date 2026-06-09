Varanasi Municipal Corporation to Shift 350-400 Meat and Fish Shops to City Outskirts

They spoke about city development, public welfare, and other issues and decided to systematically relocate the meat and fish shops. Municipal officials said the move is intended to streamline the functioning of meat and fish markets while addressing concerns related to cleanliness and congestion in the city. Mr. Srivastava stated that around 350 to 400 meat and fish shops currently operate within the municipal limits.

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal informed the house that a total of five locations have been identified in the initial stage of the project. These places include Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avleshpur, and Shivpur, all of which are located near the city so that residents can easily access them, officials said.

As per the authorities, the decision to relocate these businesses will help improve waste management and enhance sanitation in the area, while keeping in mind that people can easily access them.

Corporator Gulshan Ali said during the meeting that a similar proposal had been placed before the civic body nearly a year ago but was never implemented effectively. He also raised concerns regarding the annual closure of meat shops during the holy month of Shravan, noting that such restrictions adversely affect the livelihoods of those engaged in the trade.