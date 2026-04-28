1,468 Names Restored Before Phase 2 Voting in West Bengal Assembly Elections, 2026

The appellate tribunals, set up under the SIR exercise, have been reviewing appeals filed by voters whose names were deleted during the revision of electoral rolls. According to the Election Commission, the tribunals received approximately 34 lakh applications.

However, there is still no clarity on how many of these cases were fully resolved before the polling process. Reports also indicate that six names were rejected for inclusion by the tribunals.

The voter list revision process has been both extensive and controversial. During the SIR exercise, around 27.10 lakh names were initially marked for deletion due to “logical discrepancies.” Overall, nearly 91 lakh names are reported to have been removed from the rolls during the entire revision process, leading to widespread concern and a surge in appeals.

To ensure that eligible voters are not disenfranchised, the Supreme Court invoked its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. It directed that voters whose appeals were accepted by tribunals up to two days before each polling phase must be included in supplementary electoral rolls.