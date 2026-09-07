Agra Pothole Turns Fatal: Unborn Baby Dies as Ambulance Carrying Pregnant Woman Gets Stuck for 2 Hours

Key Points:
A 25-year-old woman, Nidhi, went into labour in Agra's Gadhbar village on September 3, but the ambulance carrying her got stuck in a large pothole.
The woman reached the community health centre after around two hours at 3:30 am, where doctors said the unborn baby had died.
Locals said they had repeatedly complained about the damaged road, while the Bah SDM said heavy rainfall and soil erosion caused the damage
AN INCIDENT happened in Agra which made many people question where their tax money is going. The incident is dated September 3, 2026, when a woman went into labour and called an ambulance, but because of a pothole on the route, her unborn child died. The ambulance got stuck in the pothole and remained stuck for two hours, because of which the woman reached the health centre late.
The incident is from the Bah sub-division of Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, and a video of the incident has been shared on social media. Users were asking the government questions, “Is there anything that can function like it should in this country?” As per the Times of India, locals had raised the issue of the pothole earlier, but no action was taken.
In Gadhbar village of Agra, the incident happened around 1 am on September 3, 2026 when the 25-year-old woman named Nidhi, wife of Pravendra Singh, went into active labour. Her family then called an ambulance for the emergency, which reached the village soon to take Nidhi to the hospital. On the route, the ambulance fell into a large pothole on the link road of the village, which connected it to the main highway.
Even after the driver continually tried to take the vehicle out, nothing happened, and the vehicle remained stuck in the mud. When villagers saw this, they called a tractor to pull out the ambulance, but that took two hours, which was a very long time for the unborn baby to survive. Then, after the vehicle escaped the pothole, the ambulance continued its journey to the community health centre, but it reached at 3:30 am. As per the TOI, the doctor said the baby had died in the womb because of complications, while the woman was in stable condition.
The pothole issue was raised by the locals with officials earlier, but no action was taken. As per a local resident quoted by the TOI, named Bhanu Pratap Singh, the road was constructed just six months ago, but even after that, rain damaged a portion of it, leaving a large pothole on the route. Singh said that the villagers repeatedly approached the PWD for urgent repairs, but still no action was taken.
The road is a route that people use to go to nearby health facilities and other areas, and hence, villagers were asking for urgent repairs. After this incident, the villagers raised the issue at the Tehsil Diwas, which was held at Bah Tehsil on Saturday, September 5, 2026. They demanded that a strong concrete cement road be made. They also demanded that the repairs should be done immediately to prevent future problems.
Later, on the following day, Bah SDM Vinod Kumar told TOI that the demands had been received from the villagers. He further stated that the reason for the road damage was soil erosion caused by heavy rainfall and said that the PWD officials had been informed about the situation and that the work would be done as soon as possible.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
Suggested Reading: