Agra Pothole Turns Fatal: Unborn Baby Dies as Ambulance Carrying Pregnant Woman Gets Stuck for 2 Hours

AN INCIDENT happened in Agra which made many people question where their tax money is going. The incident is dated September 3, 2026, when a woman went into labour and called an ambulance, but because of a pothole on the route, her unborn child died. The ambulance got stuck in the pothole and remained stuck for two hours, because of which the woman reached the health centre late.

The incident is from the Bah sub-division of Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, and a video of the incident has been shared on social media. Users were asking the government questions, “Is there anything that can function like it should in this country?” As per the Times of India, locals had raised the issue of the pothole earlier, but no action was taken.