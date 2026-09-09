‘Teach Someone Basic Manners and Get Killed’: Kanpur Trader Killed for Objecting Public Urination; Horrific Incident Sparks Outrage

Amit Kumar, a trader in Kanpur’s Kakadeo area, died on September 7 after allegedly being assaulted by four intoxicated men when he objected to public urination near houses and a market.
CCTV footage captured the assault, showing Kumar being beaten with bricks and stones.
Kumar’s family has demanded immediate arrests, alleging that despite the CCTV footage, the case was registered 72 hours later. Police have registered a case and formed four teams to trace the accused.
ASKING A MAN to stop urinating in front of houses and a market turned fatal for a trader in Kanpur, who was assaulted and later died on Monday, September 7, 2026. The man has been identified as Amit Kumar, and the incident took place in the Kakadeo area of Kanpur. The incident happened after Kumar objected to a man urinating on the roadside in an area surrounded by houses and a market.
After his objection, four intoxicated men reportedly got angry with him and started assaulting him on the road. They threw him to the ground and repeatedly hit him, causing severe head injuries with bricks and stones. He was then taken to the hospital, but after two days, he succumbed to his injuries.
CCTV footage from the area captured the entire incident, showing the accused beating Kumar with bricks and stones before leaving him at the spot after he lost consciousness. As per reports by the Times of India, passersby were also seen trying to help Kumar before the attackers fled the scene. Police reached the spot after receiving information and later rushed Kumar to a hospital.
After Kumar’s family received information about the incident, they reached the hospital and shifted him to a private hospital. However, as his condition worsened, he was referred to another facility. Two days after the assault, Kumar succumbed to his injuries and died. His family members demanded the immediate arrest of the four accused.
While gathering at the post mortem house, the family said that despite the CCTV footage capturing the entire incident and being handed over to the police, the case was registered 72 hours later and no arrests had been made so far. The case has been registered at Kakadeo police station under relevant sections, and police teams are searching for the accused.
According to TOI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Srivastava said that when Kumar was brought to the hospital with injuries on September 5, 2026, it was initially reported that he had been injured in an accident. Later, police examined the CCTV footage and conducted an inquiry into the incident. According to Srivastava, the footage revealed that Kumar had been assaulted. A case has now been registered, and four teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.
Netizens online expressed anger over the incident and highlighted what they described as growing rage and violence in India. One person wrote, “Manipur singer objects to nuisance outside his house, got lynched to death. Kanpur trader objected to open urination, got lynched to death. & trust me these new stories are less than 48 hours apart. This nation is going through a pandemic of Rage.”
Another person said, “Swach Bharat was only for reels. Modi-fiction never improved anything. Modi will do Dhan ki baat (money talks) for his Ministers after 11 years. What a mockery? Now Godi will do the cover up what they call as coverage.”
Another person wrote, “That's why I refrain myself from indulging with anyone nowadays. Even if you're just putting your opinion, people start abusing instead of having a logical conversation around that topic. Your life is more important than teaching someone basic manners and getting killed.”
Netizens also warned people against getting into confrontations on the road, saying that they should think about their families before intervening in such situations.
One person wrote, “NEVER EVER mess with dehatis (mannerless) on the road. NEVER. Be it public urination, driving in the opposite direction, even catcalls or molestation, just go on your own merry way. Just remember you have your family waiting at home. Don't be a martyr for this wretched country!!”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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