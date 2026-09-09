‘Teach Someone Basic Manners and Get Killed’: Kanpur Trader Killed for Objecting Public Urination; Horrific Incident Sparks Outrage

Public Outrage Over Kanpur Trader’s Death

Netizens online expressed anger over the incident and highlighted what they described as growing rage and violence in India. One person wrote, “Manipur singer objects to nuisance outside his house, got lynched to death. Kanpur trader objected to open urination, got lynched to death. & trust me these new stories are less than 48 hours apart. This nation is going through a pandemic of Rage.”

Another person said, “Swach Bharat was only for reels. Modi-fiction never improved anything. Modi will do Dhan ki baat (money talks) for his Ministers after 11 years. What a mockery? Now Godi will do the cover up what they call as coverage.”

Another person wrote, “That's why I refrain myself from indulging with anyone nowadays. Even if you're just putting your opinion, people start abusing instead of having a logical conversation around that topic. Your life is more important than teaching someone basic manners and getting killed.”

Netizens also warned people against getting into confrontations on the road, saying that they should think about their families before intervening in such situations.

One person wrote, “NEVER EVER mess with dehatis (mannerless) on the road. NEVER. Be it public urination, driving in the opposite direction, even catcalls or molestation, just go on your own merry way. Just remember you have your family waiting at home. Don't be a martyr for this wretched country!!”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)