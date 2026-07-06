West Bengal Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered; One Accused Lynched, Two Arrested

A SHOCKING MURDER CASE of a 12-year-old girl from Baruipur, West Bengal has shocked everyone. On July 5, 2026, Sunday, the body of the victim was recovered from a pond near her house at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The police said the girl went missing a day ago, an angry mob lynched a man on rape-murder charges. The mob also attacked police personnel, and disrupted rail and road traffic for several hours.

This incident triggered widespread protests and tension in the area. Police officials have detained an alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in the case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case. The police said a local BJP worker, Shantanu Mandal, has been detained, and four people have been arrested in connection with the girl's death. The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to a senior police officer, the victim's body was stuffed in a sack found in Surjyapur Haat area. As news of the victim’s murder spread, hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot and refused to allow police to remove the body for several hours, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused persons.

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The police officials said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and an investigation is underway currently. The victim's family told the police that she left home on July 4, 2026, Saturday afternoon to buy gift but never returned. The family alleged that four people kidnapped, raped, and killed her.

Victim’s family told she went missing after leaving home to buy a gift

According to the girl’s family, the incident took place in the Surjyapur area of Baruipur on July 4, 2026. The 12-year-old girl had left her home on Saturday afternoon to purchase a gift for her friend's birthday but did not return home till evening. Her family claimed that they searched for her throughout the night.

The victim's family alleged that four people had forcibly taken her away. They also accused the police officials of not responding adequately to their pleas for help. The police said that the exact cause of death would be ascertained once the post-mortem report arrives.

See also: UP Shocker: 12-Year-Old Boy Kidnaps and Rapes 9-Month-Old Infant After Watching Porn, Consuming Alcohol

CM Suvendu Adhikari spoke to the victim’s father

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, spoke to the deceased girl's father over a phone call and provided assurance to the victim’s father that the culprits would be dealt with in the strictest manner and punished according to the law.

“The Chief Minister assured me that the accused would be arrested and punished soon. I demanded that they should be hanged. He asked me to go to Bhabani Bhawan (the state CID headquarters) on July 7, 2026, Tuesday. I am satisfied with the administration,” the deceased’s father said.

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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