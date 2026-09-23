Timber Trade Takes Root in Bundelkhand as Farmers Sell Trees

Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: Around the major towns of Hamirpur and Mahoba, timber yards are becoming an increasingly familiar sight. Locally called addis, these yards are where freshly cut wood is brought from villages, unloaded, sorted and stacked before being sent by truck to markets in other parts of Uttar Pradesh and to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The traders who run the yards say most of the timber comes from farmers who have agreed to sell trees standing on their land. Farmers, too, describe a trade that has expanded rapidly over the past two or three years, as contractors began approaching them directly and offering cash for trees that had previously been left standing along field boundaries.

Mansingh Yadav, a farmer from Akauna village in Hamirpur district, says the practice spread through the villages after outsiders began approaching tree owners. “Farmers here are getting their trees cut. It has been two or three years since some outsiders started coming to the village and began negotiating with farmers or people who owned trees to buy them. Farmers earned good money in return, and after seeing others make money, the practice spread. Even those who have just one or two trees are now willing to get them cut.”

Among the commonly felled species, he says, are Babool, Ber, Riunjha and Chilbil, although “whatever is available” is increasingly being cut.

Source of cash

For farmers, the change is partly economic. Vipin, from Dhawari village in Mahoba, says trees once had a practical value that is now less important because rural households have become less dependent on wood. “Earlier, farmers did not cut the trees growing along the boundaries of their fields because they provided firewood, fodder for cattle and wood for other household needs. But with LPG becoming more accessible and modern agricultural equipment increasingly being used, the need for firewood and wood for other purposes has declined.”

Trees, he says, are now more often seen as a source of cash alongside farming.

Some farmers also planted trees with precisely that expectation. Shiv Singh, from Sena village, says many boundary trees planted years ago have now matured and can be sold. Others are removing trees because they need money or want to increase crop production. Trees standing within fields can reduce sunlight reaching crops, he says, and rising timber prices have changed the calculation for farmers who had previously tolerated them.

For some, however, the decision comes under financial pressure. Chandrashekhar, a farmer from Patkhuri village in Sarila tehsil of Hamirpur district whose name has been changed, says around 200 teak trees stand along the boundary of his nine-bigha plot(agricultural land). He has also planted Neem, Shisham and Peepal on his land.