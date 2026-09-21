‘UP Will Be Divided Into Four Parts’: Om Prakash Rajbhar Revives Demand For 4-Way Uttar Pradesh Division, Says Purvanchal Will Get ‘Rajbhar CM’

Key Points:
Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that Uttar Pradesh will be divided into four parts and said Purvanchal’s first Chief Minister would be from the Rajbhar community.
He proposed Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand and Harit Pradesh as the four regions and said his party would support parties backing the division.
Rajbhar also pointed to 27% OBC reservation quota and caste census, claiming that the division of Uttar Pradesh could happen after the caste census.
THE 2027 UTTAR PRADESH elections are just around the corner, with party campaigns gathering pace. Amid all this, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has once again fueled the debate over the division of Uttar Pradesh. He was addressing a public meeting in Ambedkar Nagar district on Sunday, September 20, 2026, where, as per The Indian Express, he mentioned having a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Om Prakash claimed that Uttar Pradesh will be divided into four separate parts and added that the Purvanchal region will get a “Rajbhar Chief Minister.” He said, “In the coming days, the state is going to be divided into four parts. The day a separate Purvanchal state is created, the first Chief Minister will be a son of the Rajbhar community.”
The demand to divide Uttar Pradesh is not a new one. The state has long seen demands for the division of the region. In 2011, a proposal was passed when the state had a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government led by Mayawati. At that time, the government proposed that the state be divided into four parts, but it did not receive approval from the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. Now, just before the 2027 election, the demand has again been revived.
Om Prakash, during his address, also proposed the four regions into which the state could be divided. The regions included Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand, and Harit Pradesh. He added, “The Rajbhar community has the largest vote base in Purvanchal. Therefore, Purvanchal’s first Chief Minister will be a Rajbhar.”
This address was enough to revive the old debate that has been raised many times in Uttar Pradesh about separating the state into different new states.
The reason why this proposal has been raised several times is that the region is very large and populous. For residents of far-off districts, reaching state headquarters involves traveling large distances. Apart from this, people have also raised region-specific issues, including economic disparity, which many activists have alleged, as well as differences in culture and language. Due to similar regional demands, Uttarakhand was also made a separate state in 2000 under the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000.
While speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said that the division of Uttar Pradesh is inevitable and cannot be stopped. He added that his party will support every party that backs the division of Uttar Pradesh and supports the Rajbhar community of Purvanchal.
“When the state is divided—encompassing regions like Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand, and Harit Pradesh—if you look at the area where we are currently seated, starting from Ambedkar Nagar, the Rajbhar community holds the largest vote share across the entire Purvanchal region. Therefore, for any party entering into an alliance, it will be a predetermined condition that the Chief Minister of the future Purvanchal state will be from the Rajbhar community," he said.
He also spoke about the demand for sub-categorization of OBC communities within the 27% reservation quota. He claimed that after meeting PM Modi over the issue, he raised the demand, highlighting that there is a need to ensure that reservation benefits are shared by all OBC communities and that sub-categorization is important for this.
He further stated that PM Modi told him that there is a need for a caste census and that the issue can be considered after it is completed. “Once the caste census is completed, there will be no problem in carrying out the division. We will divide the state after the caste census. This is what the Prime Minister of the country said,” Rajbhar claimed.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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