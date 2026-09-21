‘UP Will Be Divided Into Four Parts’: Om Prakash Rajbhar Revives Demand For 4-Way Uttar Pradesh Division, Says Purvanchal Will Get ‘Rajbhar CM’

Om Prakash Rajbhar On Uttar Pradesh Division And Purvanchal Chief Minister

While speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said that the division of Uttar Pradesh is inevitable and cannot be stopped. He added that his party will support every party that backs the division of Uttar Pradesh and supports the Rajbhar community of Purvanchal.

“When the state is divided—encompassing regions like Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand, and Harit Pradesh—if you look at the area where we are currently seated, starting from Ambedkar Nagar, the Rajbhar community holds the largest vote share across the entire Purvanchal region. Therefore, for any party entering into an alliance, it will be a predetermined condition that the Chief Minister of the future Purvanchal state will be from the Rajbhar community," he said.

He also spoke about the demand for sub-categorization of OBC communities within the 27% reservation quota. He claimed that after meeting PM Modi over the issue, he raised the demand, highlighting that there is a need to ensure that reservation benefits are shared by all OBC communities and that sub-categorization is important for this.

He further stated that PM Modi told him that there is a need for a caste census and that the issue can be considered after it is completed. “Once the caste census is completed, there will be no problem in carrying out the division. We will divide the state after the caste census. This is what the Prime Minister of the country said,” Rajbhar claimed.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)