“Is It Legal?”: Netizens Question Domino’s Outlet Seizure in UP’s Fatehpur Over Non-Vegetarian Food Delivery During Navratri

The activists protested and demanded that action be taken against the outlet. After receiving information about the incident, the local police and Food Inspector Virendra Kumar Kushwaha arrived at the scene. During their investigation they found that there was insufficient separation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in the restaurant.

The food inspector, as per Dainik Bhaskar reports, said that the separation arrangements between the foods were inadequate and that the restaurant would remain closed until further arrangements had been made. He added that the restaurant needed to meet food safety standards and regulations, after which further action would be taken.

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media, in which the Hindu leader can be heard saying, “Meat is refused during the month of Sawan too, and during Navratri as well.” He further asked the police to conduct a strict investigation into the case.