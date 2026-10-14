“Is It Legal?”: Netizens Question Domino’s Outlet Seizure in UP’s Fatehpur Over Non-Vegetarian Food Delivery During Navratri

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A DOMINO’S outlet has been seized by the police and the Food Safety Department over the delivery of non-vegetarian food during Navratri festival. The incident happened in Tambeshwar Nagar, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, on the evening of Monday, October 12, 2026, when a dispute broke out over the online delivery of non-vegetarian food by the outlet during the spiritual festival. Following this, Hindu right-wing organizations protested at the Domino's restaurant.
The police and the Food Safety Department arrived at the scene to investigate what had happened. The investigation raised some issues concerning the separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items and non compliance with guidelines. After the incident, the restaurant was closed and has been instructed to remain closed until further notice.
After the online delivery of non-vegetarian food from the Domino's outlet in Fatehpur during Navratri, members of the Hindu organization questioned the restaurant and protested against it. The dispute further escalated after a group of activists, reportedly led by Hindu leader Dharmendra Jansevak, as per Dainik Bhaskar, arrived at the restaurant. They questioned how the outlet could sell non-vegetarian food despite instructions to close egg and meat shops during the festival.
The activists protested and demanded that action be taken against the outlet. After receiving information about the incident, the local police and Food Inspector Virendra Kumar Kushwaha arrived at the scene. During their investigation they found that there was insufficient separation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in the restaurant.
The food inspector, as per Dainik Bhaskar reports, said that the separation arrangements between the foods were inadequate and that the restaurant would remain closed until further arrangements had been made. He added that the restaurant needed to meet food safety standards and regulations, after which further action would be taken.
A video of the incident has been going viral on social media, in which the Hindu leader can be heard saying, “Meat is refused during the month of Sawan too, and during Navratri as well.” He further asked the police to conduct a strict investigation into the case.
The internet was divided over the video, with some saying that religious beliefs need to be respected and proper separation is necessary, while others mentioned that this is one of the reasons doing business in India is difficult.
One person wrote on X, “It is a question of hygiene and professional implementation of kitchen practises, hindus may be veg/nonveg, that cannot justify alienating good practises,if you have built a brand highlighting professional practises,then it must be implemented, otherwise you are a roadside vendor.” Another tagged FSSAI India, asking whether this practice at Domino's was legal.
One person wrote sarcastically, “Good job ..let these bigoted lunatics choke whatever little commerce is happening in the country.. This will definitely help us in competing with China. Modi should make them the brand ambassadors for Make in India. I am sure a lot of investors will line up after seeing this video.” Another wrote, “if you don't eat meat that's fine but why are you imposing your food habits on other citizens that's cruelty.”
(Proofread by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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